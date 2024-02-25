Weston century inspires Newcastle to claim Arms-Solway Cup in final over

LOGAN Weston's hundred has inspired Newcastle to chase down ACT in the final over and claim the Arms-Solway Cup.
Batting No.3 Weston made 111 off 157 deliveries and was the mainstay of Sunday's five-wicket victory at No.1 Sportsground, featuring in a 127-run partnership with Josh Claridge (57 not out).
Newcastle chipped away at the visitor's total of 9-234 and finished on 5-238 when wicketkeeper Ben Balcomb hit a four on the first ball of the 50th over.
Daniel Arms (36) contributed at the top of the order, followed by Claridge's unbeaten half-century, but it was largely Weston who controlled the tempo and got the job done en route to reaching three figures.
Weston was dismissed at 3-209 in the 45th over.
ACT opening bowler Tyler Hays took 3-25.
Earlier it was Newcastle seamers Daniel Williams (3-47) and Daniel Bailey (2-37) who combined to trigger a collapse of 4-12, ACT going from 3-141 to 7-153.
Left-arm orthodox spinner Adrian Isherwood (3-42) picked up the first three wickets, including top scorer Dave Dubey (42).
Newcastle lost the corresponding representative friendly last year, which marked the inaugural Arms-Solway Cup.
