Semis the 'main motivation' for Wallsend amid crunch last-round fixtures

WALLSEND captain Jacob Montgomery says semis are the "main motivation" rather than defending the club's premiership ahead of a crunch last round.
Four of the top five teams play against each other, featuring a grand final rematch between the Tigers and Stockton, as the jostle for positions in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition continues.
With no play across the board on Saturday due to wet weather and all games declared draws, attention now turns to the next two weekends.
Fourth-placed Wallsend (51 points) meet second-ranked Stockton (62) at Lynn Oval hoping to avoid being leapfrogged by challengers Cardiff-Boolaroo (49), who visit leaders City (63) at No.1 Sportsground.
"It's probably not much to do with last year. Our goal was certainly to be playing finals cricket and that's the main motivation now, just making sure we're there come semis," Montgomery told the Newcastle Herald.
"We just go in with intent like any other game, just to win. We do everything we can and whatever happens will be."
Montgomery is unavailable and will likely be replaced by Nathan Price. Left-arm orthodox spinner Josh Pettigrew may be considered for selection pending a back injury which has sidelined him for the last two matches.
Elsewhere in round 13 and third-placed Charlestown (60) host Hamilton-Wickham, Waratah-Mayfield tackle University, Wests welcome Belmont, Merewether travel to Toronto.
LADDER: City 63, Stockton 62, Charlestown 60, Wallsend 51, Cardiff-Boolaroo 49, Merewether 38, Hamilton-Wickham 37, Wests 35, Belmont 33, University 32, Waratah-Mayfield 28, Toronto 7.
