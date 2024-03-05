From the rainforest to the Rockies: Submit to wonder in the Canadian summer

The Rocky Mountaineer takes travellers on an iconic journey. Picture Rocky Mountaineer.

This is branded content for Adventure World.

From the thrill of a seaplane flight to the resort town of Whistler to enjoy lunch atop a glacier of chef-prepared wild salmon, to rolling through the soaring Rockies in a glass-covered train, or maybe spotting a grizzly in the wild tucking into his own meal of salmon, the Canadian province of British Columbia is overflowing with experiences that fill travellers with wonder.

Stretching from the shores of the Pacific Ocean into the Rocky Mountains, BC encompasses everything from picturesque cosmopolitan cities like Vancouver and Victoria to some of the world's most pristine natural environments and unforgettable wildlife.



As well, BC is a food lovers paradise with a burgeoning reputation for its delicious fresh food, and dining and wine scene to explore.



Walking in Vancouver's green oasis Stanley Park. Picture Destination Vancouver/Kindred & Scout

The vibrant coastal city of Vancouver, the most common arrival point for Australian travellers, is a worthy destination just on its own. It's a place to spend time immersing yourself in BC culture, sampling locally-grown produce from the world famous Granville Island Public Market, making your way around the many restaurants and craft breweries, or joining locals on a jog through the 400-hectare urban rainforest oasis of Stanley Park following trails beneath towering cedars and Douglas firs.



From the city, catch a ferry to Vancouver Island to experience the charm of Victoria, get a bird's eye view of the Salish Sea from the 250-metre-high Malahat Skywalk, go wine tasting in its world-renowned wine region with a rich history and a diverse selection of wineries, or walk with giants in the island's temperate rainforests, home to some of the world's tallest trees.



Southern Vancouver Island is where you access ocean adventures of all kinds heading out to see orcas, migrating Humpback and Grey whales, and other marine animals that inhabit the coastal waters including seals, dolphins and otters.



Three Orcas enjoying the waters around Vancouver Island. Picture Destination BC/Reuben Krabbe

Back to BC's mainland, Vancouver city is also the starting point for the famous Rocky Mountaineer, trains that transport travellers on the iconic journey from the coast, high into the Rockies, passing through fertile valleys that transform into golden grasslands, where rivers rush from alpine lakes and waterfalls twist between towering mountains.

Combined with the exceptional Canadian hospitality the Rocky Mountaineer is synonymous with, the trip is an experience for the senses with expansive views through panoramic windows in the glass domed coach served up alongside chef-prepared gourmet meals.

Planning your itinerary

If this is all starting to sound overwhelming to plan don't worry. Long helping travellers make the most of their precious time in Canada is Adventure World, one of the leaders in independent travel with a team of destination experts eager to design bespoke itineraries for their customers.



Operating for more than 40 years, Adventure World began with a mission to help travellers more easily experience the most adventurous of countries at their best, including South America, India and Africa and Canada, with a focus on wilderness, wildlife and culture.



Adventure World's rainforest to the Rockies itineraries combine the awe-inspiring Rocky Mountaineer journeys with exceptional experiences in Vancouver and Victoria and up into the beautiful mountains and alpine villages of the Rockies, and beyond.

The Rocky Mountaineer rounding a pass in the Kootenay Rockies. Picture Destination BC/@nomadasaurus

The itineraries include two iconic Rocky Mountaineer routes - one ending in Banff, travelling through the iconic Spiral Tunnels, traversing the rugged Continental Divide, and winding through mountain passes and dramatic canyons, and the second that travels through scenic valleys, along the mighty Fraser River, through Hell's Gate, passing the magnificent Pyramid Falls, and with views of the majestic Mount Robson, the highest peak in the Rockies, before ending in Jasper.



The two-day Rocky Mountaineer journeys include an overnight stay in the town of Kamloops in the heart of BC's sunny Southern Interior.



While the stunning scenery will have you pinching yourself, it may also be the memory of the food on board you'll never forget.



Inspired by the diverse flavours and local ingredients of Western Canada, the menu includes specialities like sustainably-raised Lois Lake Steelhead trout, smoked Canadian Albacore tuna, Dungeness crab, and roasted pork sourced from local farms in the Shuswap agricultural region outside your window.



Sumptuous meals showing off Canada's amazing food are on the menu onboard the Rocky Mountaineer. Picture Rocky Mountaineer

There's also luscious produce, from Fraser Valley berries, honey and bee pollen, to Okanagan stone fruit, and local wines and craft beer to enjoy as you take in the view. With more than 270 wineries in British Columbia, the province offers plenty to savour.



Adventure World's Canada experts have wrapped these Rocky Mountaineer journeys up into their carefully-crafted itineraries using their inside local knowledge to deliver wondrous experiences whether you're a lover of food, adventure, culture or nature.



Its Sip and Savour trip is a culinary adventure over 12 delicious days. From Vancouver's best to delicious BBQ flavours at Emerald Lake Lodge, a western cookout by horseback or covered wagon and wilderness cooking lessons, it's a trip you'll want to pack your taste buds for. There's also that chance to seaplane it to Whistler and dine on a sky-high patio atop Horstman Glacier.



Or choose the 10-day Authentic Canadian Rockies trip that allows you first to delve deeper into the culture and the natural environment of Vancouver including a bike tour of Stanley Park when you'll learn about the biodiversity of the rainforest, the history of the coastal first nations and fascinating stories about the park ahead of the journey into the Rockies.



Whatever itinerary you select you're guaranteed some of the most soul-touching experiences that will have you planning your next adventure in this amazing country.

