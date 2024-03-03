Bringing their brother Alwyn Craig home after 30 years on the streets

Ronald Craig and sister Evelyn last saw their brother Alwyn at their father's funeral in Grafton in 1990.
He'd been drifting for years and they were never sure where he would turn up next.
"He just said he had to go, he didn't say where," Evelyn said of her last conversation with her brother.
As time went by with no word, they began to fear the worst.
"I was told many years ago that he was living in Belmore Park in Sydney, but I couldn't find any trace of him when I went looking," Ronald said.
They resigned themselves to the probability that he was dead.
Never in their wildest dreams did they imagine he had become an iconic presence on the streets of Newcastle, where he wandered and slept for three decades.
On Tuesday Ronald, 83, travelled from Canberra and Evelyn, 72, from Grafton to be reunited with their long lost brother at a friend's Newcastle apartment.
As always, Alwyn's words were few and far between.
But a collection of old photos and childhood mementos brought along by Ronald helped to build a bridge across the lost decades.
One photo shows a teenage Alwyn and his brother Max on a night out with some girls.
"Was that your girlfriend?," inquired Evelyn as her brother stared intently at the photo.
He smiles gently before muttering "Luna Park" in response.
The meeting followed equally emotional reunions with most of Alwyn's other six siblings, including brothers Harold and Ken, over the past month.
Felicity Patrick, who had been adopted out by Alwyn's brother and girlfriend 50 years ago, was researching her family history after completing a DNA test last December.
Her research led to a Newcastle Herald article, which had been posted by local blogger Greg Ray.
It reported the efforts of City Sleep Safe director John Cross to find permanent shelter for 75-year-old 'Pete'.
Critically, the article also contained his full name Alwyn Melville Craig, which was taken from a recently acquired birth certificate.
Ms Partrick promptly contacted her cousin in Wollongong, Alwyn's home town, and within days an extraordinary family reunion was taking place Newcastle.
"I was just so pleased someone had found him," Evelyn said.
"We had no idea, we thought he was living around Liverpool in Sydney."
It was also recently revealed that Alywn was a Vietnam War Veteran who had served in the 6th Battalion in Vietnam between May 1969 and May 1970.
Those who know him best say he suffered post traumatic stress syndrome, which triggered his descent into homelessness and isolation.
The past month has also seen a remarkable transformation in Alyn's demeanour - after shutting the world out for 30 years he now appears more relaxed and confident.
"Today is the most I have ever heard him speak," friend John Cross observed on Tuesday.
There's also been a flurry of activity in recent weeks, including a seven person Zoom call, focused on how Alywn's complex needs can be best met moving forward.
Minister for Veterans Affairs Matt Keogh said he had asked his department to ensure Alwyn was appropriately cared for.
"There's no doubt when Vietnam Veterans returned home, they were not treated as they should have been. I'm glad to see Mr Craig now receiving the community support that he is," he said.
"All veterans who have served a full day in the Australian Defence Force are eligible to receive a Department of Veterans Affairs White Card for automatic cover for mental health care as well as for other conditions linked to their service.
I've asked the Department of Veterans' Affairs to look into whether there is any further assistance that can be provided to Mr Craig."
Despite decades of homelessness, a recent medical check-up revealed he was physically "healthy as a snake".
The question of future accommodation remains unresolved.
RSL LifeCare is presently investigating a range of options within inner Newcastle that will hopefully meet his complex needs.
Now reunited, Ronald said he was keen to make up for lost time with his brother.
"I'm hoping to come up once a month for a couple of days," he said.
"It's wonderful how the community has supported him; I'd like to thank everyone."
John Cross, who engages with many of the city's chronically homeless residents through his not-for-profit organisation City Sleep Safe, has been singled out for helping Alwyn in recent years.
Alwyn's niece Sandy Guido has established a GoFundMe campaign to assist Mr Cross's work.
"We are eternally grateful to this organisation for caring for our family member during his hard times on the streets and would like to help support this organisation as they have helped Pete when we were unable too," she said.
"Spending time in Newcastle with my uncle has made me aware of the major need for help for the homeless. So hopefully this can raise some money to assist my uncle and others in his situation."
