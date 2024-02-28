'It's a total mess': a half-finished granny flat and $250k out of pocket

Collapsed building company Cubbit's Granny Flats and Home Extensions has $255,000 of Roopa Shree's hard-earned money.
In return she has a half completed granny flat, much of it exposed to the elements, at the back of her Newcastle Road, Wallsend property.
She is now wondering when or if the project will be completed.
"It's a total mess. There are materials all over place, it's not safe. Now we have to pay a mortgage with seven per cent interest," Mrs Shree said.
"I have been trying to contact anyone who I have spoken to [from Cubitt's] but no one is coming back to me."
Mrs Shree's granny flat is one of 120 projects that have been impacted by the collapse.
Her main priority is to get her property completed.
"We made our last payment on January 24," she said.
"Even if we don't get our money back they should at least come back and finish our work. I don't mind if it takes a couple more months, I just want it finished."
It is estimated Cubitt's has about 200 creditors and debts of $3.8 million.
Hunter creditors include Adrian Ryan, whose business Airleck is owed about $250,000.
Mr Ryan said payments from Cubitt's had been slow for many months. He received his last payment of $6000 just before Christmas.
"I have been told to prepare for the worst," Mr Ryan said.
"I feel like the only way I can recover is to go back on the tools for five days a week for the next 12 to 18 months. It's like donating 12 to 18 months of my life to these guys."
Cubitt's employed about 80 staff, including at its Maitland Road, Mayfield showroom.
"We recognise this is a very uncertain time for employees. The majority of staff have been stood down, with some essential staff retained to assist the administration process. The Cubitt family have also pledged their full support during this process,'' RSM Australia Partner Richard Stone said.
Mr Stone said the administrators did not plan to continue trading the business but would instead take urgent steps to seek expressions of interest from the market for its purchase.
"Cubitt's is an attractive business proposition having a solid market profile, quality product and a strong pipeline of work on its books. Our primary aim is to sell the business in its entirety, including, where possible, re-hiring employees and completing the projects that are on foot,'' he said.
The company, which has been building homes in NSW and the ACT since 1994 cited the economic downturn, which was flattening builders across the country, for its closure.
The company's Maitland Road, Mayfield display centre remains closed.
