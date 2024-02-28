Pair unaccounted for after Lake Macquarie townhouse fire

About 50 firefighters were called to Teralba after a two-storey townhouse suffered extensive damage in a fire early on Thursday.
Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Superintendent Mathew Sigmund said two residents were unaccounted for after the Railway Street blaze, and it is not known if they were home at the time.
"We're working with police to try and locate them," he said.
The fire service received calls about the fire just before 4.15am on February 29.
Acting Superintendent Sigmund said firefighters began battling the blaze and entered the building to conduct search and rescue.
"They have been confronted by extreme fire," he said.
"They did get up to level two, but unfortunately due to internal structural collapse they had to withdraw."
An adjoining townhouse was also affected.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
