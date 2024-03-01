State of the world a reality check for heartbroken Taylor Swift fans

If, in 2019 I promised the kids a holiday to Ukraine in 2024, should I still take them because I promised? The partisanship of our two-party system and their fear of media attack over a backflip is preventing good public policy. We have seen in the senate that electing people who provide a more diverse mix of opinion and serve the needs of the Australian people, not a party, are driving better legislation. Small parties, Teals and independents have provided more rigorous debate and we need to elect more of them. We need people unrestrained from party politics and free to think for themselves.