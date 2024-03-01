Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

State of the world a reality check for heartbroken Taylor Swift fans

By Letters to the Editor
March 2 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Swift on her recent Australian tour. Picture by Joel Carrett
Taylor Swift on her recent Australian tour. Picture by Joel Carrett

According to the professionals and the parents who we have seen and read about in the various media outlets, the traumatic shock on their children's lives will be long lasting because they could not get tickets for a Taylor swift concert. I wonder how these children would rate their trauma to that of the children on the Gaza Strip, Ukraine and even parts of Africa where they are dying daily from bullets, bombs or starvation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.