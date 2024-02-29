Sun beats down on last day of summer

Locals and tourists alike flocked to the beaches to cool-off in scorching heat.
The Newcastle Beach Kiosk barista, Freya Montefiore, took swim breaks and stood in the kitchen cool room as temperatures soared to almost 40 degrees.
"There's just no escaping it, we've got a fan but it's just blowing hot air around," Ms Montefiore said.
She said working in an semi-outdoor cafe, you don't have much choice but to "cop it".
The beautiful view of Newcastle Beach definitely made working in the blistering sun easier, Ms Montefiore said.
"We're lucky we have the beach right there and we can quickly run into the water and come back to work with wet hair," she said.
As a final-year Psychology student, Ms Montefiore plans to study and stay in the air-conditioned indoors to cope with the rising temperatures for the rest of the week.
Although she's trying to enjoy the sunny weather, Ms Montefiore said it was scary how hot the summers were getting.
"I think it is very different because of the humidity, it feels like a tropical summer," she said.
"These are just not the summers of my childhood."
Visiting from Brisbane, Sarah Bispham and Zess Thomas were surprised by such hot weather but they were not complaining.
"It's beautiful, so gorgeous, we wish we had more of this in Brisbane," Ms Bispham said.
"Everyone is just so friendly, with very beachy vibes," Ms Thomas said.
The tourists were relaxing in the Bogey Hole ocean pool and were keen to check out Newcastle Beach and the oceans baths after.
"We're going to have lots of smoothies, lots of juices to keep as refreshed," Ms Thomas said.
Education student, Dan Kennedy, ran down to Newcastle Beach with his friends for a quick dip.
He said they spent about 20 minutes at the beach, swimming, kicking a football around and trying to enjoy the heat.
"I'm drinking lots of water today, getting sunscreen up," he said, "I burn pretty easily."
The NSW Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) released a heat wave warning for NSW, including the Hunter region, from Wednesday to Saturday.
Temperatures hit 37 degrees in Newcastle and 39 degrees in Maitland today.
There is a slight chance of showers later this afternoon and evening.
The hot weather is predicted to continue on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday cooling down.
BOM has recommended staying inside if possible, closing windows, drawing blinds, and using fans and air-conditioners to keep cool.
