Newcastle's maritime history deserves to be celebrated and on display

I'M not a Taylor Swift fan, I'll leave that to the teeny boppers, but how disappointing must it have been for her fans. Correct me if I'm wrong, but she didn't come out of "hiding" once to give an interview for the thousands who paid huge dollars to be at her concert. Similarly, Elton John and Paul McCartney. The exception to the rule is Pink, who has made herself readily available for interviews and public/ fan selfies. Well done Pink, at least you don't need reminding, that it is the fans that make you what you are today, without them, you are nobody. Take a leaf out of Pink's how to treat fans book.