Letters

Newcastle's maritime history deserves to be celebrated and on display

By Letters to the Editor
March 4 2024 - 4:30am
The former Newcastle Maritime Museum site at Honeysuckle in 2020. Picture by Marina Neil
WAKE up, Newcastle, why aren't you fighting for a maritime museum? Governments is spending money on what I'd say are unnecessary projects, so why haven't we got a Maritime Museum? Why are the ratepayers paying to have our history stored away to rot?

