Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Woman of the Year says 'housing is a human right'

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
Updated March 1 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Newcastle, Tim Crakanthorp awarded House of Hospitality founder and coordinator Sister Carmel Hanson RSJ Newcastle Woman of the Year. Picture Simone De Peak
Member for Newcastle, Tim Crakanthorp awarded House of Hospitality founder and coordinator Sister Carmel Hanson RSJ Newcastle Woman of the Year. Picture Simone De Peak

Newcastle's local woman of the year, Sister Carmel Hanson, has one, great wish.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.