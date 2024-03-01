Newcastle Woman of the Year says 'housing is a human right'

Newcastle's local woman of the year, Sister Carmel Hanson, has one, great wish.
"I would like to see a time where every homeless person has a roof over their heads," she said.
"I wish, today, that the state would recognise that housing is a human right."
Founder of the House of Hospitality, she has provided temporary housing for vulnerable people for 33 years.
The house is a ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Lochinvar and gives shelter to women and children fleeing domestic violence, asylum seekers, women from detoxification programs, and others in need.
At the Broadmeadow house on March 1, member for Newcastle Tim Crakanthorp presented Sister Hanson with the 2024 title.
Mr Crakanthorp said Sister Hanson's place has been a "safe haven" for the community.
"She has been quietly helping and caring for our most vulnerable community members for decades and this recognition is long overdue," Mr Crakanthorp said.
"Sister Carmel's compassion and generosity is an inspiration to us all," he said.
Mr Crakanthorp said Sister Hanson has helped community members out of homelessness and get back on their feet after drug addiction.
"I accept on behalf of all the women in Newcastle who have worked so tirelessly for the benefit of others," Sister Hanson said.
"I think providing a safe and affordable refuge for people that are in need and often on the fringe of society is a wonderful thing," she said.
Born in Cardiff in 1946, Sister Hanson joined the convent at 18 and has worked in teaching, psychology and law.
She was recently appointed congressional leader of the Sisters of St Joseph where she supports older sisters stretching from Port Macquarie to Sydney.
While working at Vincent St. Paul, she helped men in alcohol and drug rehabilitation, many who lived in pubs.
In 1991, she opened a safe shelter hoping to empower men struggling with addiction in Adamstown.
Now, she primarily helps families and women but with the same philosophy of empowerment, and helping people to rebuild their lives.
The House of Hospitality was meant to provide three-month stays but Sister Hanson said finding permanent housing is increasingly out of reach for many.
When she started the shelter, anyone with children got a Department of Housing place within one or two months.
Today it can be a 15-year wait, Sister Hanson said.
"People can't rely on social housing anymore, it is a vicious cycle," she said.
She has witnessed 'refuge hopping' where people bounce between different shelters but are unable to secure a home.
"As a past teacher, what really troubles me is the insecurity of children going from school to school, place to place," she said
The house has six bedrooms with two older women staying there, and Sister Hanson said the referrals, unfortunately, keep on coming.
