Beloved Newcastle-born author leaves indelible imprint

Marion loved this period of her life and remembered it in great detail. Her love of France, in particular, shaped her writing and infiltrated her daily life, evident in her passion for good food and wine. She had an aesthetic eye when it came to fashion; nobody ever wore a scarf with as much grace and flair as Marion. Often, if you were visiting her home in Hackett in the late afternoon, she would encourage you to join her for a glass of wine, or "un verre", as she would call it with a cheeky glint in her eye.