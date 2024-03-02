Newcastle Herald
Beloved Newcastle-born author leaves indelible imprint

By Karen Viggers
March 2 2024 - 12:00pm
Marion Halligan in her garden, for the publication of Goodbye Sweetheart in 2015. Picture by Jamila Toderas
MARION HALLIGAN (April 16, 1940 - February 19, 2024)

Marion Mildred Halligan AM (nee Crothall) was a highly celebrated literary author who generously gave her time, friendship and wise counsel to family, the world of literature and other writers.

