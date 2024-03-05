Newcastle Herald
NPL: Edgeworth first in firing line over referee abuse crackdown

By Craig Kerry
March 5 2024 - 6:30pm
EDGEWORTH'S NPL men's top-grade team are the first to be one infraction away from losing six competition points for match official abuse under the new zero tolerance policy after assistant Rod Linsley was handed a six-game suspension.

