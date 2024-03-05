School-based apprenticeships are keeping kids skilled and in school

WITH a head start into the beauty industry, Chloe Dymoke-Bradshaw is months away from becoming a qualified beauty therapist at just 18 years-old.
The Callaghan College Jesmond graduate wasn't sure if school was for her, but a school-based apprenticeship allowed her to carry out her passions alongside completing the Higher School Certificate.
"I was presented with the opportunity in year 10 because I didn't want to continue with school the traditional way with going to uni, I wanted to explore my options," she said.
"That's when the career's adviser suggested a School Based Apprenticeship (SBAT)."
Ms Dymoke-Bradshaw was able to start an apprenticeship with a spa in Glendale where she learned how to do facials, massage, lash, brows, nail and makeup.
She remained a bright student in high school, placing first in geography, fifth in English and was also named SBAT of the year.
"It was generally work one day, TAFE one day and school the rest of the time, it was a very good balance between everything," she said.
Now working full-time in Toronto, Ms Dymoke-Bradshaw has just 11 months left of her apprenticeship.
"It's given me a head start I feel way more ahead than a lot of other people my age because I have all this industry experience. It's opened a lot of doors to me," she said.
School-leavers are on the rise in the Hunter with more students turning to trades but SBATs are a way of keeping young people in school, according to NSW Department of Education Pathways and Transitions director Ellen Lintjens.
"Students can learn while they earn and get a head start on their post-school career," she said.
In Newcastle, Upper Hunter and Lake Macquarie as of February, there are 265 SBAT students currently in training with 12 in school-based apprenticeships and 253 in school-based traineeships.
The top traineeship qualification is Early Childhood Education and Care followed by Health Services Assistance.
The top apprenticeship qualification is Automotive followed by Commercial Cookery.
A further 116 students are set to commence an SBAT in 2024, with that number growing each day.
Ms Lintjens said there are multiple ways to achieve and experience a fulfilling career and young people today "have more opportunities than ever to explore them while still in school".
"Each student has their own individual pathway. Opportunities to complete an SBAT can build resilience in young people as they prepare to navigate employment and further training or study," she said.
The Department of Education has recently released Our Plan for NSW Public Education, which outlines a commitment to post-school pathways.
Since 2020, the Educational Pathways Program has empowered participating public schools with additional support such as access to specialised career and VET initiatives as well as SBAT Engagement Officers and Head Teacher - Careers.
