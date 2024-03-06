'This will be the year': Saifitis ready to realise Origin dream

IT'S a dream Daniel and Jacob Saifiti have had for most of their careers, and one Jacob believes they are now closer than ever to achieving.
For the past eight years, the twin brothers from the Central Coast have been key pillars of Newcastle's front-row rotation.
Each week, they charge the ball up without fear and encounter some of the most brutal hits of the game.
Playing such a physical position brings not only regular injuries, but bumps and bruises that take a toll on the body.
It's largely why each year, one of the brothers seems to stand out more than the other, and gain the rewards.
Daniel, for instance, debuted for NSW in 2019, and went on to play seven Origins over the next two years.
Jacob, through that period, was trying to make up for lost time after breaking his leg in late 2018, albeit in an off-field incident.
Then in 2022, as Daniel encountered an injury, Jacob got his chance with the Blues and made a stunning debut in Origin III at Suncorp Stadium. He was also recalled again last year as Daniel battled through another injury.
But after both enjoying an almost seamless pre-season for the first time in years, the duo are primed to hit the ground running, in what will be their ninth NRL season.
Their solid preparation has Jacob believing that this can be the year they both equally excel at club level, and both earn a NSW jersey at the same time.
"Yeah, definitely," Jacob said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald ahead of the side's season-opener against Canberra on Thursday.
"I think Daniel, it's the trimmest he's ever been, and obviously I'm hungry as well.
"I think this will be the year we're both in that sky-blue jumper.
"We haven't missed more than maybe two sessions in a row. It's probably the first time for a while that we've both had that.
"Daniel has been pretty interrupted the last couple of years, so this will be the first time you'll see him fully fit."
Knights coach Adam O'Brien credited the brothers early in the pre-season for how they returned from their off-season breaks, and the pair have been buoyed by a recent NSW Origin catch-up.
More than 30 potential Origin players identified by new coach Michael Maguire gathered in Sydney.
"It was good. 'Madge' is very passionate," Jacob said.
"I think there was 34, 35 of us there. I don't want to give too much away, but it was exciting to be involved in it.
"We've obviously had 'Freddy' the last couple of years, but for a new coach to come in and see something that he likes in me and Daniel. It was me Daniel, Bradman and 'Friz', so to be involved in that was unreal."
While the two brothers both know a NSW jersey won't come their way without consistent form at club level, turning 28 in May, the Saifitis may get no better time in their careers than this year to realise their long-held ambition of playing Origin alongside each other.
Daniel has played 160 NRL games, Jacob 142.
But despite making nine Origin and 10 international appearances between them, they've only twice played in a senior representative side together, in 2015 when they debuted for Fiji as 18 years olds and again in another mid-season Test in 2017.
"Even before Daniel played, it was a goal of ours to play together," Jacob said of their Origin aspirations.
"Daniel was close to playing last year, but his shoulder was stuffed.
"We're both fully fit now and it's time to step up and take control.
"It's only the two rep jumpers we've played in together.
"Even growing up, I made the rep teams and Daniel didn't. And then Daniel made Origin, and I didn't. So hopefully our luck changes."
