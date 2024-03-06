Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Knights' tribute to founding father Leigh Maughan must endure

By Letters to the Editor
March 7 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leigh Maughan in 1991. The Knights NRL side will wear black armbands in tribute to him during tonight's match.
Leigh Maughan in 1991. The Knights NRL side will wear black armbands in tribute to him during tonight's match.

WITH the passing of Leigh Maughan, the Hunter has lost a special fellow ('Leigh in a league of his own', Newcastle Herald 1/3). Leigh drove the Sydney rugby league hierarchy crazy with his fanatical determination that this region be included in the premier competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.