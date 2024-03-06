Knights' tribute to founding father Leigh Maughan must endure

I know the Coalition has opposed award wage increases for the low income battlers in NSW, and also voted to stop the coal and gas price controls and renewables projects which have now dramatically reduced the wholesale power prices. They gave Labor a power grid about to collapse, with power stations closing causing escalating prices and no real plan for a transition. They also managed the economy for nine years with low productivity, flat-lining wages. What are the LNP policies to lift productivity and wages, or get cost of living down?