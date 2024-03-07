Will the Knights sacrifice a home game for a Las Vegas gig?

THE Newcastle Knights remain "reluctant" to give up a home game but will consider doing so if that is what is required to improve their chances of playing in Las Vegas.
Knights CEO Phil Gardner returned from Vegas this week after attending Sunday's landmark double-header at Allegiant Stadium, which reinforced his desire for Newcastle to play at the same venue at the earliest opportunity.
But rival clubs are already lobbying to position themselves near the head of the queue, and those who are willing to relinquish a home fixture may have the inside running.
Since their inception in 1988, the Knights have never played a home game away from McDonald Jones Stadium, other than under orders during the COVID-interrupted seasons of 2020 and 2021.
For the first time, Gardner has admitted the club may need to re-think that policy.
"Never say never," Gardner told the Newcastle Herald.
"Once we start negotiating, we'll have that conversation then. I would be incredibly reluctant to give up a home game, but sometimes sacrifices have to be made.
"We have to be open to everything. And while we'd be reluctant, it might be necessary."
Rival NRL clubs regularly take games to regional areas or interstate, but Newcastle have staunchly resisted such opportunities, which was part of the reason they did not feature in Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium last year.
Gardner said the Knights were mindful of their blue-collar supporter base.
"The people who are most connected to the team are often those who have the least," Gardner said.
"So if we take a game away, people who have the means are able to travel and enjoy a trip away to follow the team.
"But there are other fans who aren't in that position, and they miss out, even though they might be our most passionate supporters.
"It would take a lot to convince us to take a game away from them. That said, Vegas is obviously something that every club will want to be involved in."
Gardner said ideally the Knights would be among the four clubs chosen for 2025, but he accepted that competition would be cut-throat.
"I'm assuming that Penrith and Warriors are two of the likely teams for next year," Gardner said.
"Penrith because they've won three premierships and will be rebuilding their stadium next year, and the Warriors because it makes sense to have the New Zealand team involved.
"We'll have our hand up for next year, but realistically there may only be two spots available. So if not next year, hopefully in 2026."
He said the sooner the NRL confirms the pecking order for next year and beyond, the better for all involved.
"I've been asked by every fan in Newcastle when we're going over, so firstly we need to lock in a date," Gardner said.
"Then the fans can start budgeting for it and we can start working with our sponsors to look after them while we're over there.
"This is a bucket-list trip for fans.
"I think most people like the idea of going to Vegas. And now rugby league fans have a reason to go.
"It was just was a fantastic few days over there and everyone I spoke to was raving about what an enjoyable experience it was."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.