Jets creative spark gets cleared for take off

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton is hoping Reno Piscopo can put a frustrating period behind him and produce his creative best against the Perth Glory at HBF Park on Saturday - their season could hinge on it.
This time last year, Piscopo was on the radar of Socceroos coach Graham Arnold.
But a series of calf, groin and hamstring issues have severely hampered the silken-skilled midfielder's impact this season.
He returned from his latest set back in the 1-0 derby defeat to the Mariners, playing nine minutes off the bench.
With the 11th-placed Jets needing three points in the West to stay alive, Stanton has rushed Piscopo into the starting side.
"When you have a player like Reno it gives you more options on how you can play," Stanton said. "He draws defenders to him, which means other players will be free.
"In the front third, he has the ability to find a pass and do things others don't do as well. We haven't seen it for a while. We saw a little bit of it in the 3-0 win over Wellington. I'm hoping he can get going again. We have missed him quite a bit."
Piscopo, who is off contract, has made nine appearances for a total of 354 minutes.
"We have had to manage him and find the right program for his body," Stanton said. "Getting his fitness up has been an issue. We are running out of time so we may as well take that extra risk and start him."
Carl Jenkinson, who has been out for six weeks with a groin injury, and Daniel Stynes also return to the squad for the clash against an equally desperate Perth.
"I have made a few changes to mix it up," Stanton said. "It's a long trip to Perth and it was a heavy game last week. You really have to be ready to go when you play them.
"We have played them a couple of times for two draws. We are aware of how each other plays. It should be an entertaining game."
Perth (20 points) sit one point and two places above the Jets (19). Four of their five wins have been in Perth.
Western Sydney are sixth on 28 points.
"Finals are, I guess, slipping away a little bit if I am honest," Jets keeper Ryan Scott said. "Nine points is a lot to make up in seven games.
"In saying that it is possible. You never rule yourself out.
"We have to break it down week by week. It starts this weekend in Perth. We have to get three points, then we move on to Adelaide."
Stanton said it was important that his squad focused on the job at hand.
"We are a young team, if we lose focus, that is where you have problems," he said. "We are concentrating on this game. Once it is over, we will look to the next."
Three Jets received a boost, with national team call-ups ahead of the trip to Perth.
Mark Natta and Lucas Mauragis are in a 26-man Olyroos squad to compete at the West Asian Football Federation championships in Saudia Arabia.
Right fullback Dane Ingham has been recalled to the New Zealand squad for a friendly against Egypt in Abu Dhabi.
The internationals will be held during the FIFA window (March 18-26), meaning they will not miss any games for the Jets.
The West Asian championships is the final preparation for the Olyroos ahead of the under-23 Asian Cup in Qatar next month.
"It is good to have a few players selected," Stanton said. "We had another three or four being watched for various other things. That is one of the positives. Not only are we developing the team, but we are trying to improve individuals. I am happy for the players, they have worked really hard for those opportunities."
