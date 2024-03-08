'Kick in the guts': Firefighters march amid wage negotiations

Newcastle firefighter union members say it's a "kick in the guts" that their award has expired and the state government has not responded to their log of claims.
Dozens of Fire Brigade Employees Union members marched from Newcastle Fire Station to Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp's office on March 8 to "put pressure on the government to come to the table", according to Newcastle sub-branch secretary Jason Morgan.
"Our current award has expired and the government hasn't given the department any parameters, so we can't even talk to them about anything at the moment.
"We're fed up. We've dealt with Liberal parties for a long time who have not looked after us at all, but for a Labor party to do this, it's a kick in the guts. This is pretty disappointing for everyone.
"Floods, bushfires, all we do - there's no respect."
The union is calling for an 8 per cent pay increase in the first year, followed by two 6 per cent increases in the following years, which it submitted in a log of claims in November.
The award expired in February.
"We're behind a lot of other states for firefighter wages. The cost of living in NSW is probably the most expensive in the country.
"It takes firefighters about ten years to get to work in Newcastle. So we've got people working in Sydney, but on their wages they can't afford to live in Sydney. They've got to live in Newcastle or even further out because they can't afford homes."
Mr Crakanthorp greeted the firefighters outside his office, and said he would take their concerns to Minister for Industrial Relations Sophie Cotsis.
"I'm very aware of the issues that are at hand for you guys," Mr Crakanthorp said.
"I completely understand and respect you coming out the front and making some noise and letting me know that you're deeply concerned about the status of the wage negotiations that are currently occurring.
"You're not happy, and it's not enough and it's not good enough. I think that's the message that I'm taking for you guys all being here."
Mr Crakanthorp said he would raise the concerns in a Labor caucus meeting next week ahead of parliament sitting the week after.
"We can say what's going on, give us an update," he said.
Ms Cotsis's office was contacted for comment.
Mr Morgan also raised other issues with Mr Crakanthorp, including the union calling for the government to cover additional types of cancer in workers compensation in line with other states, as well as about the lack of female-friendly stations in the Hunter.
