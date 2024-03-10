Newcastle Herald
50 Hunter groups call on region's MPs to stop 'short changing' the Hunter

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
March 11 2024 - 5:00am
Hunter Community Alliance members Teresa Hetherington, Reverend Rob Hanks and Shaylie Pryer in Newcastle on Friday. Picture by Marina Neil
A new alliance of 50 Hunter union, community, environmental and faith organisations has called on the region's state MPs to use their power to secure more funding for the "short-changed" region.

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

