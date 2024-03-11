Knights players, old boys attend club stalwart's funeral

Newcastle's entire NRL squad, coach Adam O'Brien and other key staff members have come together to pay their respects to club stalwart Leigh Maughan on Monday.
Maughan, one of the Knights' founding fathers who advocated through the 1970s and 80s for Newcastle's entry into the then-named NSWRL competition, died in late February aged 84.
The club's inaugural marketing manager and long-time director had recently battled Alzheimer's disease.
His funeral service was being held at Pettigrew's in Mayfield from 12pm.
A former NBN television presenter, Maughan was honoured at last week's season-opener at McDonald Jones Stadium, where a minute's silence was held before Newcastle's clash with Canberra.
The players also wore black armbands.
"Rest assured, without his efforts, his drive and persistence, the Knights would never have existed at all," Michael Hill, a former Knights chairman who worked with Maughan to help establish the club, said following his death.
"Over 15 years or so, there were hundreds of visitations, discussions, meetings etc. I don't believe Leigh missed one of them.
"All the other workers, and there were many of them, were helpers, important and necessary, certainly, but Leigh was the main man."
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.