Jets striker worthy of Socceroos call-up: Stanton

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton has no doubts that Apostolos Stamatelopoulos would handle the rise to international football.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold will name a 23-man squad later this week to play Lebanon in World Cup qualifiers in Sydney on March 21 and Canberra (March 26).
Stamatelopoulos, Adam Taggart, and Bruno Fornaroli, who played for the Soccerooos at the Asian Cup, are in contention for selection.
Of the three, only Stamatelopoulos is uncapped.
However, his form has been impossible for Arnold to ignore.
In a breakout season, Stamatelopoulos has netted 14 goals in 19 appearances. Fornaroli is the leading striker in the A-League with 15.
Taggart also has 14 goals, including a match-saving brace in the 2-all draw with the Jets on Saturday night.
Stamatelopoulos could easily have had a hat-trick. He struck the post with a volley and was twice denied by brilliant saves from Glory keeper Oli Sail.
Arnold was in the stands at HBF Park and in a television interview confirmed both players were in contention.
Stamatelopoulos, at 24, is six years younger than Taggart. Fornaroli is 36.
"If you look at them, there is six years difference," Stanton said. "It depends which way you want to go. Whether you want to look to the future or look at the present.
"Stamma gives you more off the ball with his pressing and defensive structure. Don't get me wrong, Adam Taggart is a class player.
"Both would do a top job."
Adding to the equation is an injury to Socceroos regular Martin Boyle. The Hibernian winger was taken to hospital after a heavy collision with Rangers defender John Souttar in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Sunday.
Hibernian reported on Monday that Boyle was in a "stable condition" but remains in hospital".
However, he must be in severe doubt for the trip Down Under.
"Graham is always thinking about how the squad can develop and how to create depth," Stanton said. "Even if Stamma was brought in as a train-on player. You go into camp and do the week. The coaches get to observe them and see how they cope."
Stanton has been most pleased with Stamatelopoulos' consistency.
"That is what good players do, they back up consistently," the coach said. "You have periods where you may not score every week, but he has contributed in other ways.
"He said to me after the game on Saturday night: 'I should have had two goals today, I'm sorry I cost us'.
"He didn't cost us. He got the contact for Clayton Taylor's goal and he got the strike on goal [which was parried away by the keeper] for Lucas Mauragis' goal. His contribution was top shelf."
The Jets had Monday off after the long trip to Perth.
Stanton said they couldn't dwell on the 2-all draw against the Glory - a match in which they led 2-0 - with a short preparation for the visit by Adelaide to McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
