Olympics-bound Novocastrian fitting Surfest into hectic schedule

Baum, who is unseeded because she is not part of the Australia/Oceania Qualifying Series, has twice made it from the earliest round all the way to the final at Surfest - the 5000-point regional QS finale. That includes last year's decider against Bronte Macaulay, who claimed a second title. This year Baum, who progressed on Tuesday with second in her round of 64 heat at Merewether, has a lot more on her plate.