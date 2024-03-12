First it was Ronaldo, now Jets defender set to tackle more superstars after New Zealand call-up

DANE Ingham was a teenager when he lined up against a Portuguese side spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal beat Ingham's New Zealand 4-0. Ronaldo scored the opener in a side which boasted the likes of Pepe, Bernado Silva and Nani at the 2017 Confederations Cup.
The experience remains one of the Ingham's most memorable.
Now, seven years on, the Jets defender is set to take on more of the biggest names in world football.
Ingham, 24, has been recalled to the New Zealand squad to play a four-way tournament against Egypt, Croatia and Tunisia in Abu Dhabi from March 21-26.
It also means a date with Liverpool sensation and Egyptian captain Mo Salah and Croatian skipper and 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric.
"We have Egypt first," Ingham said. "I'm not sure if Mo Salah is playing. I have seen the Croatian list and they have called up their big players like Modric and a couple from Manchester City. It will be a cool experience to play them.
"Against Portugal at the Confederations Cup, I marked Ricardo Quaresma. When he went off and Nani came on.
"I was only young then. In the moment, you are stuck in the game. You pick up on how they play and go about it.
"In the years ahead, it will be something to look back on."
The tournament is being held during a FIFA international window and means Ingham will not miss any games for the Jets.
It also signals the start of the build-up to the 2026 World Cup for New Zealand.
The World Cup expands from 32 teams to 48 for the tournament in USA, Mexico and Canada.
Baring a disaster, New Zealand should win the Oceania qualifiers, where they take on the likes of minnows Fiji and the Solomon Islands.
"The World Cup is the biggest stage in our game," Ingham said. "It would be a massive achievement and it is there as a realistic goal. I have to do the business now and hopefully keep my spot going forward."
Igham's last appearance for the All Whites was against the Socceroos in September 2022. He was in the camp for World Cup qualifiers last year, but didn't get on the field.
"You are always hoping to be called up into the squad," he said. "It feels like I have been around for ages now. The core group we have with the All Whites, especially, is quite young. We have come through together.
"It is a different environment, different people, different mentality. It is a good environment to be. There are players who are based in Europe and play in top leagues. It is an opportunity to learn from them and improve."
Ingham's selection was reward for an outstanding season with the Jets in the A-League.
He was one of the Jets' best in the 2-all draw with Perth Glory on March 9
A right back for the majority of his career, Ingham was pushed forward into an attacking role in the later stages of last season by then coach Arthur Papas.
Current boss Rob Stanton has also used Ingham the in the final third early in the season.
However, he has reverted to defence for the past dozen games and has been enormous.
"He is very flexible," Stanton said. "I like players who are flexible. He could play in a back three as a wide centreback , you could play him as a wingback, you could play him as a 10, you could play him as a second nine, making runs of the shoulder of defenders. "Overall, he has been one of our best."
Ingham will challenge incumbent Tim Payne for a starting spot at right back for the All Whites.
"I think Dane gives them more go forward than Tim Payne," Stanton said. "Payne is maybe more consistent in some areas."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.