Best of edgy theatre stars at biggest ever Newcastle Fringe

People Show is the first and longest running alternative theatre company in the UK, founded in a London bookshop basement in 1966. Known for numbering each of its productions, its first show was based around the performance of the then up-and-coming band Pink Floyd. Back in Ten is an evocation of the passing of time and the impact it has on its performers. It charts the fun and disillusion of a life in the Music Hall and its "warping" of their dreams. The performers are Mark Long and Emil Wolk. Royal Exchange, March 16-17, $35