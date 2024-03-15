Best of edgy theatre stars at biggest ever Newcastle Fringe

Newcastle Fringe Festival 2024 is in full swing and ready to take over the CBD this weekend.
Founded in 2016, it showcases a smorgasbord of performing arts from Newcastle, Australia and the world over two weekends and across several venues in March each year.
The Long Dark is a family-friendly comedy making its "world premiere" at The Dungeon in Adamstown this weekend.
Set at the end of the world where we've run out of light and it's up to a young shoe-shiner and a foolhardy crew to figure out a sustainable future, the entire story is lit by handheld lights controlled by the cast, manipulating light and shadow to enhance the story. It's directed and designed by Kenney Ogilvie of Kenney Designs (The Dismissal, Hayes 2024 Season) and uses practical lighting and shadow-puppetry to bring the story to life the only way live theatre can.
Pinwheel Productions is an emerging independent theatre company creating parabolic adventure stories. Weekender spoke to Pinwheel's co-founder and The Long Dark writer Alex Giles.
"I have always worked in writing teams being a book writer, but this time I have also composed the music which sits happily in the world of folktale," he says.
"Acoustic guitar driven pop songs that get stuck in your brain!"
The Long Dark was inspired by a desire to create a show without light.
"Since our last production at Newcastle Fringe, Switch Witchetty in 2021, me and the team wanted to build a show that started with a concept of not having access to a lighting grid - so that it can have a life in spaces that aren't necesarily theatres," Giles explains.
"From there, we spent a couple of years navigating around the climate change allegory, which is deeply ingrained in this story, but holding onto the silly comedic tone to soften the fact that it is all set at the end of the world where darkness prevails."
The show has been rehearsed in a lit space. Newcastle Fringe will be it's first foray into "the dark".
"Where better to try zany ideas than the Newcastle Fringe?"
The Long Dark, The Dungeon, March 16 (noon and 6pm) and March 17 (4.30pm), $25
People Show is the first and longest running alternative theatre company in the UK, founded in a London bookshop basement in 1966. Known for numbering each of its productions, its first show was based around the performance of the then up-and-coming band Pink Floyd. Back in Ten is an evocation of the passing of time and the impact it has on its performers. It charts the fun and disillusion of a life in the Music Hall and its "warping" of their dreams. The performers are Mark Long and Emil Wolk. Royal Exchange, March 16-17, $35
A poetic journey from a dark past into a bright future. Troy Rogers tells stories of kinship care and drug-related trauma through poetry, song and stand-up. The heavy material is alleviated with laughs and love. Northern Star Hotel, March 16, $20, 18+
Nicky Barry spent her formative years hanging out in dodgy bars with depraved social misfits. Somewhere past the age of 40, she realised this was her true calling and decided to give stand-up comedy a crack. She is now a comedy powerhouse. The Deco Lounge, The Kent Hotel, March 16, $25, 18+
The story of a ceramicist who desires change and seeks to end his solace and solitude. A multi-disciplinary work seeking to explore our fragile identities and the experiences that shake and shatter them. The Dungeon, March 16-17, $25, Rated M
The Galactivation dancers will mesmerise you with their extraterrestrial moves, inspired by the mysterious shapes and movements of the universe. The stage will be bathed in vibrant colours and special effects, creating a UV wonderland. The Dungeon, March 16-17, $30 (concession $20)
A new theatrical work by emerging artist, Courtney Jade-Buckley, and teaching artist, Danielle Brame Whiting. It asks the question: Is the person reflected in the mirror, the woman I expected to be? Directed by Janine Callary; movement direction by Rayelle Payne; produced by Jopuka Productions Inc. The Dungeon, March 16, $25, Rated M
Liam Griffin offers a pared-back, raw and intimate solo performance of Silverchair's hit songs, from grunge to modern rock. The Gal, March 16, $25, 18+
How does an idea grow into a story and where does the idea come from to begin with? Three imaginative tales, introduce the audience to lovable characters such as the fashionable ladybug and a pop-star sea-turtle. Accompanied by delightful songs, the cast and audience will shimmy and bop along together. Young People's Theatre, March 16-17, $15
A group of people put on an interesting, funny and successful show with almost zero planning and rehearsal - what could possibly go wrong? Throw your ideas in the hat and watch them realised on the stage in real time. Souths Merewether, March 16, $15
Natalie May has been a professional ventriloquist since the age of 11 and had her own TV show. After 20 years of touring she took a break - but now she's back with a fun-filled show for the whole family. Memorial Hall Theatre, March 17, $15
