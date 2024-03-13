Toohey's News: why Hastings in the hot seat in Knights halves battle

Mapapalangi, who played two games in the NRL back in 2022 when he was 19, has been plagued by shoulder issues since, with a reconstruction restricting him to just one game last year. This season hasn't started any better. He was knocked out in the opening tackle of the Knights' NRL trial against Cronulla and now faces a month on the sideline after damaging shoulder ligaments in NSW Cup last week. While it's the same shoulder he had surgery on, this injury is not considered serious.