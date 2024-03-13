Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Toohey's News: why Hastings in the hot seat in Knights halves battle

Barry Toohey
By Barry Toohey
March 14 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights half-back Jackson Hastings. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights half-back Jackson Hastings. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

In his four years as coach of the Knights, injuries and a lack of depth has cushioned Adam O'Brien from having to make any real tough selection calls.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Toohey

Barry Toohey

Sport

Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.