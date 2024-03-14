Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Attention Jack Black: give Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers a call

LR
By Lisa Rockman
Updated March 14 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers perform at The Hamilton Station Hotel on Thursday, March 21, with Sitting Down and Goon Gremlins.
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers perform at The Hamilton Station Hotel on Thursday, March 21, with Sitting Down and Goon Gremlins.

Jack Black, if you're looking for a band to open for Tenacious D in Newcastle, give Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers a call. They'll be more than happy to warm up the crowd for you.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.