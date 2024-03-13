Top recliner chairs for ultimate back support and comfort

La-Z-Boy leads the way in providing recliner chairs that offer exceptional back support and undeniable comfort. Picture supplied

This is branded content for La-Z-Boy.



Recliner chairs have become much more than places to sit. They've become essential for creating a healthy and comfortable living space, and that's why choosing the right one is more than just picking out a new piece of furniture.

La-Z-Boy leads the way in providing recliner chairs that offer exceptional back support and undeniable comfort. With a wide range of models available, each La-Z-Boy recliner is thoughtfully designed to suit different shapes, sizes and comfort preferences. This means you can quickly discover a La-Z-Boy recliner that feels like it was made just for you.

Ready to find yours? Here are the top La-Z-Boy recliners from the Health & Wellness collection made to offer you the best in comfort and support.

Altos All-In-One Power Recliner

If you're looking for a chair that understands your body's unique needs, the Altos All-In-One Power Recliner is just what you need.

The Altos is the latest innovative release from La-Z-Boy, featuring zero gravity technology that alleviates spine pressure by distributing your weight evenly. This means you can enjoy a sense of weightlessness that allows your muscles to fully relax and recover from the day's stress.

But it's not just about physical support. This chair is equipped with a dynamic air massage system that targets your back with adjustable settings that relieve tension and improve circulation. And with the built-in heating system gently soothing your back, you can enjoy even greater relaxation and relief from any stiffness.

Astor Platinum+ Lift Chair

For a recliner that's designed to make everyday sitting and standing as effortless as possible, choose the Astor Platinum+ Lift Chair. It's a reliable companion that adjusts to your body's needs throughout the day.

With its power-adjustable headrest and lumbar support, this chair lets you customise your seating position to offer optimal support for your back. Its zero-gravity recline evenly distributes your weight, minimises pressure on your spine and provides a unique relaxation experience, so you feel like you're almost floating.

This chair also features a central hand control designed with illuminated buttons. This means adjustments are straightforward and accessible, making comfort a simple touch away.

Eden Large Power Glideaway

Everyone has unique comfort needs, and finding the right chair can make all the difference. The Eden Large Power Glideaway is the solution for you if you need extra room and support without sacrificing style.

This model is part of the best-selling Eden range. It offers additional height in the back and depth in the seat to ensure everyone finds their perfect spot. Once you take a seat, you'll understand why it's a best seller!

With four easy-to-access buttons and a USB port right on the arm, adjusting your position for ultimate comfort or charging your device is effortless. Whether you prefer to sit up and read or lean back and relax, the independent back recline feature means you can adjust the backrest without extending the footrest, offering customisable comfort that caters to your relaxation style.

Oslo Luxury Lift with Massage Chair

When you're looking for a bit of extra help getting up or settling down, the Oslo Luxury Lift with Massage Chair is an ideal chair for you. It combines the practicality of a lift chair with the indulgence of a massage in one sleek design.

Adjusting the headrest and lumbar support is as simple as pressing a button. This simplifies finding that just-right position for reading, relaxing or watching TV.

The standout feature of this chair is its massage function, which lets you pick from three modes. Choose from pulse, loop and wave to soothe your back exactly how you would like it. It also has a heated seat to enhance your relaxation experience.

Find your perfect recliner chair with La-Z-Boy

Selecting the right recliner allows you to embrace a lifestyle where comfort meets your unique health and mobility needs. La-Z-Boy's Health and Wellness Collection is here to provide unparalleled back support and comfort. From innovative zero gravity recliners to lift chairs that offer assistance, each piece is designed with your well-being in mind.