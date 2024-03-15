Palestine front of mind during Ramadan in Newcastle

The plight of Palestinians has been front of mind for Muslim Novocastrians observing Ramadan, according to the president of the Australian Islamic Medical Association Newcastle.
The Muslim holy month of fasting began on March 11 and will continue through to April 9.
AIMA Newcastle chapter president Mustafa Majeed Omar said the later-than-usual end of daylight saving would add a challenge to this year's Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn until dusk each day.
"Pre-Ramadan we had some talks from medical professionals about how to stay healthy and how to manage disease for people who have diabetes, hypertension and take medications," Dr Omar said.
Dr Omar said there were few events during the month outside of night prayers, to give members the chance to be with their families.
"During Ramadan, it is actually a quiet time," he said. "It is a time to reflect.
"Because it's a very spiritual month and a time to improve your connection with the Lord, Palestine is very much in everybody's hearts and minds and everyone is praying for them a lot."
Ramadan is also a time for charity. Dr Omar said some had chosen to give back to their birth countries, while others were donating locally.
"These 30 days your connection with the Lord is greatly improved," he said. "The fasting itself is basically to make you God conscious. It's the only act of worship that is actually between you and the Lord. No one else knows you're doing it unless you tell them."
The Muslim population of Newcastle has grown from 0.9 per cent in 2011 to 1.7 per cent in 2021, according to the Census.
Dr Omar said about 1000 people attend the Friday prayer at Mayfield mosque, while the Wallsend service attracts about 500-700.
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, which is due to fall on April 9 or 10 with a celebration expected to mark the occasion locally in Foreshore Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.