Massive homes may play part in property pain

The problem in some cases is that these companies rely on current deposits to satisfy past debts; so let's devise a plan to separate the old troubles from the new troubles and then we can at least find a path forward. All deposited funds should be in a reputable holding account external to the building business. As work progresses, the management of the holding account releases funds to cover staged completed work. In this way deposited funds are protected and the building business operates in a true financial position. That is, the business will have the funds and therefore the profits from completed work to trade on and therefore will be in a better financial position to determine the true viability of their business, and not be like the Peronists of 1950s Argentina: "The money keeps coming in, who wants to keep books, you can tell by their happy looks" (adopted from Evita).