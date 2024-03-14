Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights half Jackson Hastings puts best foot forward after injury

By Robert Dillon
March 14 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights halfback Jackson Hastings. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights halfback Jackson Hastings. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

PRIMARY playmaker Jackson Hastings is confident Newcastle Knights fans will soon see him at his best after recovering from breaking his ankle twice in the space of 12 months

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.