Sporting Declaration: Why the Knights should re-sign great Dane

Since arriving at the Knights from Brisbane in 2012, Gagai has averaged more than 23 games a year for each of his clubs, as well as stringing together 22 consecutive Origin appearances and seven Tests in the green and gold. If he continues at a similar rate, by early next season he will have joined the NRL's exclusive "300 club". Parlay that into his remarkable feats at representative level, and when he does eventually retire, Gagai will deservedly be remembered as one of the game's modern greats.