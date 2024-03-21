Thousands needed for vital caring role

Home care workers are playing a vital role in allowing seniors to stay living in their homes as they age. Picture supplied.

For the past 19 months, an urgent search has been on to recruit thousands of people for a special role - helping more Australian seniors stay living in the home they love, for longer.

It's part of a federal government initiative aiming to boost the numbers of carers available to deliver in-home support for older members of the community.

The $93 million Home Care Workforce Support program was launched in June 2022 with the goal of growing the sector's workforce by 13,000 around Australia.

Iggy Pintado, from Settlement Services International (SSI), which was appointed to deliver the program in NSW and the ACT with a target of 4400 people in two years, said thousands more will be needed to meet future demand.



"The research shows Australia would be facing a shortfall of 110,000 support workers by 2030," said Mr Pintado, who heads up SSI's Homecare Workforce Support Program division.



"In Australia, 92 per cent of seniors would prefer to stay at home and the home care sector is what will let them do that for longer, to retain their independence."

SSI's role is as a one-stop, first point of call for anyone interested in a career in the home care sector. It screens applicants, providing support and training, and connects them with service provider employers. The support continues after applicants begin working.

Prior experience in the sector isn't needed to apply, said Mr Pintado. Often it can be lived experience of caring for family, along with a desire to help ,that makes people perfect for the role.



"We see many people coming from diverse backgrounds and other careers who want to work in the community in a role making a difference," he said.



"It's a role that requires a mixed skill set. About ninety per cent is things like cleaning and laundry, assistance with going to medical appointments or maybe shopping. But ten per cent is what I call therapy, just sitting down and having a talk."

Kerry Milligan with one of her home care clients. Picture supplied.

SSI has received more than 20,000 Expressions of Interest in the last 13 months. The program is funded until June 2024 but Mr Pintado hopes it will be extended. "It has delivered so much in a short period of time that I believe it needs to continue," he said.



Kerry Milligan is one of the people who has discovered her perfect fit with home care, transitioning into the new role after a 25 year career in community pharmacy. It was a move driven by her compassion for older people and her desire to help them.



Ms Milligan said that after joining the SSI Home Care Workforce program she felt supported every step of the way. Within a month, she'd started in her job with Catholic Healthcare.



"SSI made it simple and were very helpful. The staff called me every few days to see what was happening and continuing that support," she said.



For Ms Milligan it's the social connection, the chats and sharing stories over a cup of tea with those she cares for, that is one of the most rewarding aspects.



"I'm helping them have that independence to be able to continue to live at home where they feel most comfortable, and I can brighten their day with my visits," she said. "They've worked hard all their lives and it's nice to be able to give back to them."



Ms Milligan said she enjoys getting to know the seniors she cares for, finding out what they're interested in and then use that knowledge to add more purpose to their lives.



One of her clients once told her about his memories of his father teaching budgies to whistle. He lived on his own and rarely got out of bed and so she seized the opportunity and helped him get a budgie of his own.



"When I visited him recently he told me that having the budgie had made him so happy," she said. "By introducing interests back to them it gives them purpose."



Home care workers play an crucial role in helping Australia's seniors live a happy and healthy life as they age. Picture supplied.

Regional demand for carers

While aged care, including home care, has traditionally been a sector that has struggled to recruit enough workers it's now facing an even greater challenge, particularly in regional Australia.



Parkes-based Anthony Dawson, Employment Facilitator for Workforce Australia Local Jobs Central West, who has worked closely with SSI as part of the program, said the very low unemployment rate in the region was causing major headaches for aged care service providers.



"Aged care and social assistance has always been a sector that has had difficulties finding workforce," Mr Dawson said. "I think there are still a lot of misconceptions about it as a career even though there are great jobs, rewarding jobs. There are also a lot of eligibility requirements like the various checks required, and needing to have a car and be fully insured.



"But SSI has been really effective in helping to remove roadblocks and providing that strong level of support and guidance for both the people interested in working in the sector and the employers who looking for staff. They also provide very good post-placement support and mentoring for those employees. That's something that's really making a difference."

