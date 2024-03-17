Keeper's missed chance at rare goal typifies Jets' tough run

IT was the moment Ryan Scott could - and probably should - have gone viral.
With the Jets trailing Adelaide 1-0 deep in injury time on Friday night, the goalkeeper raced from his own goal mouth to the other end of the pitch at McDonald Jones Stadium for a corner.
The last roll of the dice.
Kosta Grozos swung a corner kick to the back post. Scott peeled of a defender and made a beeline for the ball. He dived full-stretch and made good contact with a header but the ball bounced into the turf and up over the cross bar to Scott's disbelief.
"I went to the back post and almost wet myself," Scott said after the game. "I thought: 'Here it is, it's coming'. It used to be bread and butter in under-16s when I used to play up front."
Had Scott converted, he would have been just the second keeper to score, behind Danny Vukovic, to score a goal in the history of the A-League.
It was that kind of a night for the Jets.
In-form striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos crashed a header from point-blank range straight into the chest of Adelaide keeper Jame Delianov.
The shotstopper also produced top-draw saves to deny Reno Piscopo and Tom Aquilina.
At the other end, Scott seemed unbeatable until the 80th minute when Adelaide replacement Luka Jovanovic swooped on a ball that the Jets failed to clear and slid a low shot through traffic and into the right corner.
"I don't know if it's a confidence issue; we haven't won in eight now," Scott said. "It gets tough this time of year, when you're off the pace of finals. You've got to grind each week."
The A-League breaks for a FIFA international window this week.
The Jets, who haven't won since a 3-1 victory over Brisbane on January 23, have slipped to 11th spot on 20 points, a point ahead of Western United.
The Jets' next assignment is Melbourne City at AAMI Park on March 30.
"The next game is the focus. I haven't changed from that," coach Rob Stanton said. "You want to be the top team in the league and you can only focus on the next game to do that.
"If you look at the result last week, it is all over the shop. Anything can happen.
"We will use these two weeks to see what areas we can improve on with our game. There will be players away on international duty. It will give us an opportunity to give players minutes in an in-house games."
Stanton remains confident that his young side can climb up the ladder, despite a tough run home that includes dates with five sides in the top six.
"I'm going into games, feeling like we are going to win," Stanton said. "The frustration comes from not being able to complete it and play it out when we are in a position to win - this week, last week, the week before. I would be in a different mindset if we were four or five down. It is not the case. I going into games with this group thinking we are going to win every time."
"You have to learn how to win, you have to learn how to manage games. You have to grind sometimes. There are lots of things we have to learn. They are a good group. They are quite young, but you have to invest in them if you want to make players. You have to expose them and take risks at some stage.
"I have to do it now. I will wear the consequences."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.