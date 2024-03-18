80-year-old fan's plea to roll dice on Knights in Las Vegas for 2025

To the people at the Newcastle Knights who run the Knights week to week. I'm an 80-year-old rabid Knights supporter, turning 81 in September. Could you, would you, try your hardest to get the Newcastle Knights aboard a flight to Vegas in 2025?
My wife has said that I could go. I'm worried that I might fall off the perch before I'm 82 and onward, and therefore miss the following games in Vegas.
Over the years I have seen game number one against Parramatta, the two winning grand finals and lots of games at Broadmeadow.
I even have two Knights tattoos. Can you help out an old Knights supporter? I'm willing to go along as a ball boy if required and travel with the team.
THE big four banks in Australia were found guilty of robbing Peter (struggling mums and dads) to pay Paul (privileged investors). Qantas was maligned by outraged flyers as uncaring profiteers. Passenger mobs railed to torch Qantas ex-CEO Allan Joyce's effigy. Coles' and Woolworths' predatory price gouging increases the voters' cozzie livs misery.
As most of us drive, I propose adding car repair woes to this unending roll-call of injustice exacted by business monopolies. I was forced to drive my shuddering VW Polo (with a fractured engine undercarriage) to my hospital work for 1.5 months before being able to secure a "we-are-under-the-pump" appointment for repairs. RACQ designates only three repairers to be their preferred destination contractors. This trio feasts to satisfied bloating on the surfeit of car misfortune directed their way. I believe that the well-greased repairers gifted south-east Queensland's damaged cars have no incentive to do even a passable phantom of a job. Like the big banks, airlines, and now the supermarkets in our firing line, there is no reprimand or monetary pain if you mess up.
I noticed my car's engine mount still dangling to the floor by a thread. My request for a test drive was strenuously denied. "Your key will not be released until the excess is paid!" No competition, and no choice in services required for daily living, breeds a supplier's contempt and predatory behaviour.
THE Americans are banning TikTok as they believe it's a risk to their national security. Last year, the Australian federal government replaced all the Chinese-made security cameras surrounding their buildings as there was a possibility they could be used for spying on us. There is now a concern that DJI drones (the most popular recreational drone sold in Australia), which are also made in China, could be used for spying.
Is it also possible that all Chinese-made cars and trucks can be used for spying? They all have reversing cameras and most have eyesight warning systems that could also have a camera. I can only assume the technology would also be available to remotely interfere, control, or stop these vehicles from a remote location. Wouldn't that cause chaos on our roads, especially in a conflict?
We are spending $368 billion on submarines to protect us from the north. Perhaps we could identify and take action on a few concerns we have at home as well.
IT'S true that nuclear power produces loads of energy and low emissions but the question is, but how appropriate is the development of nuclear power in Australia as a response to climate change? Science is unequivocal that we reach net-zero in early 2050. Time is critical and nuclear simply cannot fit into the time frame.
First, there is a ban on nuclear in Australia that would take years to overturn. Then there's the emotionally-charged decision on reactor placement. Australia has no existing nuclear industry with skilled workers to draw from and only two universities offer nuclear engineering courses. But let's say that is all achieved by 2030 and construction begins of one the Coalition's mythical 10-year reactors, providing power by 2040. However, all technology, even renewable, has a payback period where it must first produce enough low emissions to account for the emissions released while building it. Large reactors average seven years. So, by 2047, a reactor would start being a bonus to the planet. This best-case scenario is simply too late.
So, America is lobbying hard to ban TikTok in the US, even as they supply arms to Israel to commit genocide in Gaza. America, the terror of the world.
I SEE the Fingal Bay butcher crowing about the virtues of cash transactions ("Cash leaves no clear trail", Letters, 13/3). I am pleased to report that the almost universal acceptance of credit card transactions in the part of France where I presently live has led to the almost total disappearance of tipping. The scourge of the gratuitous hand-out (how much is just enough to avoid offence?) has gone, thanks to the credit card. Yippee!
WHEN usually polar opposites such as Julie Robinson ("Disrespect deserves the criticism", Letters, 14/3) and Greg Hunt ("Kerr's 'slur' fallout entertaining", Letters, 14/3) agree that Sam Kerr has a case to answer, I'd say they speak for the majority of fair-minded Aussies. Greg reminds us of the 1972 movie Bazza McKenzie and got me thinking how times have changed. Perhaps it's time for a remake with the lead roles being filled by great Aussie actors Deborah Mailman and Jessica Mauboy.
IT seems Peter Dutton and the LNP opposition are at their devious tactics again with the smokescreen on energy policy. Bringing nuclear energy into the equation serves only as their excuse to hinder the transition to renewable energy. They had no energy policy when they were in power, and now they are literally trying to sabotage the government's energy policy for the sake of it.
WHAT a brilliant and informative article about the nuclear discussions by Amanda Vandstone ("There's a cost to not going nuclear", Opinion, 15/3). She basically shot holes through the government's anti-nuclear argument with facts and not the lunatic, and usually manipulated, facts and assertions that we have come to expect from Labor ministers and, more specifically, Chris Bowen. For those who missed articles, I'd suggest you go back and have a read. As Amanda said, the nuclear cat is out of the bag and isn't going back in.
