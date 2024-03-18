Newcastle Herald
Letters

80-year-old fan's plea to roll dice on Knights in Las Vegas for 2025

By Letters to the Editor
March 19 2024 - 4:00am
Daniel Saifiti. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Daniel Saifiti. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

To the people at the Newcastle Knights who run the Knights week to week. I'm an 80-year-old rabid Knights supporter, turning 81 in September. Could you, would you, try your hardest to get the Newcastle Knights aboard a flight to Vegas in 2025?

