80-year-old fan's plea to roll dice on Knights in Las Vegas for 2025

First, there is a ban on nuclear in Australia that would take years to overturn. Then there's the emotionally-charged decision on reactor placement. Australia has no existing nuclear industry with skilled workers to draw from and only two universities offer nuclear engineering courses. But let's say that is all achieved by 2030 and construction begins of one the Coalition's mythical 10-year reactors, providing power by 2040. However, all technology, even renewable, has a payback period where it must first produce enough low emissions to account for the emissions released while building it. Large reactors average seven years. So, by 2047, a reactor would start being a bonus to the planet. This best-case scenario is simply too late.