Older folk sidelined as games harder to view

As a 94-year-old, I was looking forward to the NRL competition to start so I could continue my lifelong pleasure of watching the weekend games, only to find that a majority of games are only available online.
Apparently they are free online, but, for an old person, I had to open an account that required me to give my credit card details.
Obviously the TV channel intends to eventually start charging, and a lot of my fellow aged are not online, so they are denied the simple pleasures of our lives.
Just like the banks that are trying to stop us from using cash to buy raffle tickets in our grandchildren's sport clubs fundraisers, it is obvious we are just expected to pass away and not cause too much trouble, despite our contribution to our families and community.
THERE is definitely too much energy going into the debate about Australia's energy future, and not enough going into rolling out the actual power that supports Australia's needs ("Weigh nuclear on merits, not politics", Herald, 14/3). Both University of Newcastle vice-chancellor Alex Zelinsky and former chief scientist Alan Finkel see nuclear as a "20-year vision". Reuben Finighan, of the University of Melbourne, recently wrote "we could build a renewables grid large enough to meet demand twice over, and still pay less than half the cost of nuclear". Thus, nuclear power really isn't stacking up. After so many years of deliberation and delay, I can't imagine how frustrating the ongoing politicisation is for energy providing communities, especially the workers, businesses and industry that deserve sensible, reliable, science-based and economically sound climate and energy policy to guide them forward.
THIS month we can all predict the future. A ground offensive on Rafah is imminent and almost 2 million people cannot escape from it. Congratulations to the Newcastle Herald. Its Saturday edition reported the facts of what is happening in Gaza, and of the responses of Australian citizens to that ("Israel strike 'kills six awaiting aid'", Herald 16/3).
It reported 24 hours of bombardments, mass shootings of Palestinians, air-strikes on aid distribution centres, missiles hitting homes, overnight aerial and ground onslaughts. It also reported a 'die-in' at Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy's office, in which the protesters demanded that the Australian government cut all military ties with the occupying power in Palestine, and that Palestine is front of mind for Muslim Novocastrians observing Ramadan.
It is also front of mind for many of us. From a faith perspective, this is the month of Ramadan, when we have empathy for those less fortunate. Of the Passover when we celebrate the escape from slavery. Of Easter when we reflect on the humility and sacrifice of Jesus for others.
But for all of us, irrespective of faith, it is the sixth month of constant protests against an unparalleled, premeditated savagery. Such killing of civilians is not a war in my eyes.
Mr Conroy, the Minister of Defence Industry, crows four times in his opinion piece ("A larger and more lethal navy") that we are spending more money than ever before on "lethality", because lethality is the protector of our national interest. I can hardly think of a more misguided missive for these times.
IT seems to me that Jeremy Bath is really scraping the bottom of the barrel when he accuses Sonia Hornery of failing to deliver for the people of Wallsend. My daughter-in-law had occasion to seek help from Ms Hornery some years ago and could not have asked for any better service from her. She fixed the issue quickly and efficiently. Mr Bath should know that Ms Hornery is one of the most popular politicians, as is shown by her re-election year after year. It's not only Wallsend nurses who have to pay for parking at John Hunter Hospital, all have to do so no matter where they live. The same goes for the firefighters seeking a wage increase; they all are, statewide. If you are going to criticise, Mr Bath, at least get your facts straight.
ST Patrick's Day at the Station from 1pm with music, food etc sounded worth a visit on Saturday afternoon. Imagine our surprise at being asked for a $38 each entry fee to the Station, normally a public space. No way. When the people at the gate were queried as to who was the beneficiary of the entry fees, no one knew anything.
NEIL Jameson makes a valid point (Neylon's absence has been notable, Letters, 15/3). In troubled times, mateship is a very valuable source of support when dealing with difficult situations. City of Newcastle Council's CEO, Jeremy Bath, must be missing this support terribly. A friend in need is a friend indeed, after all.
SORRY Ray Dinneen ("Dogs inside? Why I've been speaking out", Letters, 16/3), but dogs do belong inside because they are part of the family, especially for people that live on their own. That's like a family member.
MYSTIFYING. The referee with one set of rules for Adelaide, another set for the Jets with regards to fouls, professional or otherwise. Isaias was forced to fake his own injury to avoid a red card, at least from my standpoint. The VAR took an aeon to disallow a goal all the players clearly knew was offside. It was just a pity that our goalkeeper mistimed his header. That would have cheered up the meagre crowd.
ANYONE who thinks that a cashless society is the future is the village idiot.
I FIND Pat Conroy's opinion ("A larger more lethal navy", Opinion, 16/3) quite amusing and somewhat disturbing. He outlines the federal government's approach towards modernising our naval surface fleet in the face of "challenging strategic circumstances", but at no point does he outline exactly what those challenges are, or from whom they may be coming. Are we expected to imagine those ourselves? I fear that Mr Conroy and his government are either imagining those challenges, or perhaps simply taking US instructions they actually exist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.