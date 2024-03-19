Older folk sidelined as games harder to view

IT seems to me that Jeremy Bath is really scraping the bottom of the barrel when he accuses Sonia Hornery of failing to deliver for the people of Wallsend. My daughter-in-law had occasion to seek help from Ms Hornery some years ago and could not have asked for any better service from her. She fixed the issue quickly and efficiently. Mr Bath should know that Ms Hornery is one of the most popular politicians, as is shown by her re-election year after year. It's not only Wallsend nurses who have to pay for parking at John Hunter Hospital, all have to do so no matter where they live. The same goes for the firefighters seeking a wage increase; they all are, statewide. If you are going to criticise, Mr Bath, at least get your facts straight.