20 shows at Newcastle Fringe you should not miss during Week 2

Week two of the 9th annual Newcastle Fringe Festival promises a bellyful of laughs and some serious drama and high art.
Almost all shows run for one hour, and the cost is quite reasonable, mostly around $20 a ticket.
Among the highlights this week are:
Tales of Colour Bogans never succeed in crossing the Iraq border. Speaking English at school is overrated, you can be popular without it. Zimbabwe, Morocco, Woy Woy? Two stories from opposite sides of the planet that have more in common than you might expect. A live comedy show that explores the positive side of not fitting in. The Deco Lounge, Kent Hotel, March 22-23-24. $20
Future Science Talks: Comedy Edition Newcastle debut. 15 scientists from Newcastle have partnered with comedians to infuse humour and laughs into scientific talks. Topics include psychedelic therapies, manufactured meat, neuroscience, climate change, animals and more. Newcastle Museum, March 22-23-24. $25.
Clan of the Kel Bear From the winner of Best Comedy at Newcastle Fringe in 2023. A high energy night of jokes and storytelling, Kel explores her overachieving origins and the hell of growing up with '80s icon Ayla, the Most Beautiful Woman Ever, who conquered adversity with no dermal fillers and invented absolutely everything. The Deco Lounge, Kent Hotel, March 22-23-24. $25
Ben McCarthy: Closer to Nowhere Tour. On the back of a live comedy special and tour of more than 30 countries, Ben McCarthy tells stories of his life as a comedian and travellers. The Deco Lounge, Kent Hotel, March 22-23,
Rheinburger & Wilson. A Love Odyssey. A musical comedy duo combining razor-sharp songs about modern life and love with brooding accordion, gutsy guitar and sweet harmonies. The Gal, March 22-23-24. $20.
Natalie May - The Desperate Showgirl Natalie has been a professional ventriloquist since age 11. The show is a little bit cabaret, a little bit burlesque inspired and a whole lot of funny. Winsor Terrace, Souths Merewether, March 23-24. $15.
Adults Only Magic Show Sam and Justin have toured the world with their combo of comedy, illusions, stunts and just "a cheeky hint of nudity". Winsor Terrace, Souths Merewether, March 22-23. $35.
Tori Crisp - Flying Solo Tori delves deep into the psyche behind a particularly strange attraction and attempts come to terms with a more conventional one: men. Northern Star Hotel, March 22-23-24. $20
Claire Tonti, 'Matrescence" Claire's debut indie folk album Matrescence explores the journey of becoming a mother. She has toured Ireland, the UK and Australia. The Underground, The Grand Hotel, March 22-23. $25.Also at The Royal Exchange (11.30am), March 23-24.
Nerds & Music do the Fringe The Newcastle duo of Clark Gormley and Wayne Thompson have been performing their original brand of quirky songs since 2008. The Royal Exchange, March 19-20. $25
Choir Day A signature day for Newcastle Fringe Festival, this year there will be seven featured choirs at Hamilton Uniting Church starting on Saturday, March 23, from 10.30am and going all day into the evening, with each choir having its own headlining performance. They are Hunter Singers (10.30am), The Song Sisters (Noon), The Callaghan Singers (1.30pm), Newcastle Chamber Choir (3pm), Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir (4.30pm), Sydney Male Choir (6.30pm), Novatones (8.30pm).
Kaboom! The maddest of mad scientists, Magnus Danger Magnus puts on a brand new, all ages electromagnetic extravaganza. Gizmos, gadgets, fires on stage. A science spectacular. McIntyre Theatrette, Newcastle Museum, March 23 (11am and 1pm), March 24 (11am and 1pm). $25
The Greatest Magic Show First time in Newcastle, with sell-out seasons in Perth, Adelaide, Edinburgh and New Zealand, starring Sam, Justin and The Ringmaster. Winsor Terrace, Souths Merewether. March 23-24. $25
Loafaoke Bawdy comedy queens Lucy Best and Nicky Barry from Melbourne lead a mass singalong to Meatloaf classics. Includes a meatloaf meal. Son of a Gun, March 20; Bernie's Bar, March 21; The Underground at The Grand, March 22-23. $20
They Came from Uranus Prepare to be horrified, shocked and possibly slightly aroused by a cast of the most extraordinary extraterrestrials to ever hit a burlesque stage. This is an outrageous adults-only drag/puppet extraterrestrial extravaganza. This solo show is performed by master puppeteer Murray Raine and features an extraordinary menagerie of spectacular ''humanette" puppets. The Royal Exchange, March 21-22-23-24. $30
Red Light Confidential Since its humble beginnings as an underground burlesque industry night in Sydney 12 years ago this has become one of the most popular, longest running, and well known touring variety shows in the country. The Gal, March 22-23. Adults only. $35
Carmen the Cabaret A deliciously subversive take on the world's most famous opera. Created by Eliane Morel and Daryl Wallis and directed by Ghillian Sullivan. The Gal, March 22-23-24. Adults only venue. $40
Classique Nu Dance in its purest form. The beauty and vulnerability of the human body and soul are portrayed in this piece. She is not young. She is a woman with much experience in life and in love. Shakti dances in the nude with an interpretation full of serenity, emotion and beauty to the classical music. Adults only. The Royal Exchange, March 21-22-23-24. $30.
Camino Man Steve Wilson's performance about trekking on the Camino trail - "discovering your smile, finding love, saying sorry, and finding peace with trauma". The Royal Exchange March 23-24. $25.
The Ukelele Man The story of ukelele legend George Formby. Formby's iconic songs are woven into the story of the life of Britain's favourite wartime entertainer. Winsor Terrace, Souths Merewether, March 22-23-24. $30.
