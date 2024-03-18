Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
What's on

20 shows at Newcastle Fringe you should not miss during Week 2

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated March 19 2024 - 12:09pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie May, ventriloquist extraordinaire, performs The Desperate Showgirl in Newcastle Fringe on March 23-24 at Souths Merewether.
Natalie May, ventriloquist extraordinaire, performs The Desperate Showgirl in Newcastle Fringe on March 23-24 at Souths Merewether.

Get off the couch and head for the Fringe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.