Teachers under investigation amid 'serious misconduct' allegations

ALLEGATIONS of "serious misconduct" have seen two teachers at the All Saints' College Maitland senior campus put on administrative leave.
Investigations began after the school's leaders were made aware of one allegation on Wednesday afternoon.
It was reported the same day and a staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave.
In a statement, the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle said a connected but "very separate" allegation of a different nature against another staff member came to light late on Thursday.
Those allegations have since been reported to the relevant authority and that staff member has also been placed on administrative leave.
"Due to the nature of the investigations now under way, the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle cannot provide any further comment at this time," the statement said.
"When able, the diocese will provide further information to members of the All Saints' College community.
"The Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle responds to all allegations of abuse and takes safeguarding seriously and places the safeguarding of children and vulnerable persons first."
It's unclear at this time what "serious misconduct" the allegations against the two teachers refers to.
It comes weeks after the diocese released a report which found Catholic schools and parishes across the Hunter were meeting key safety requirements to protect children and adults at risk of abuse.
The "rigorous" audit was published by Australian Catholic Safeguarding Ltd, scoped across the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle and found a 98 per cent compliance with the National Catholic Safeguarding standards.
The diocese urged anyone with concerns to contact All Saints' College principal Brian Lacey or the Office of Safeguarding.
Support has been made available to all members of the Maitland school community through the Diocesan Employee Assistance Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.