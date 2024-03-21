Newcastle Herald
What's on

What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley

March 21 2024 - 1:00pm
The 41st Annual Newcastle Doll Fair is on at Lambton High School on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
SATURDAY

Art Beats 11am to 2pm, Hunter Street Mall, Newcastle. Graffiti art wall, aerosol artists at work, art competition, live music.

