What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley

Art Beats 11am to 2pm, Hunter Street Mall, Newcastle. Graffiti art wall, aerosol artists at work, art competition, live music.
Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival 8.30am to 4pm, Rotary Park, Kurri Kurri (also on Sunday). Classic cars, hot rods, vintage fashion, market stalls, music, rock 'n roll dancing and more.
Equestrian in the Vines 2024 8am to 5pm, Rydges Resort Hunter Valley. Also on Sunday, 8am to 4pm.
Newcastle Fringe Festival Various locations.
Flea Market 8am to 2pm, Pasterfield Community Centre, Horizon Avenue, Cameron Park.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Markets on the Green - Mayfield 9am to 1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
The Branch Op Shop - Church in the Trees 9am to 2.30pm, corner of Awaba and Kahibah streets, Morisset.
Little Festival New Lambton 10am to 2pm, New Lambton shopping precinct. A street art walking trail, live street art and graffiti painting, miniature street art installations, pop-up exhibitions, a free art workshop for kids, and more.
41st Annual Newcastle Doll Fair 9am to 3.30pm, Lambton High School. Bring your old dolls and bears to be valued. Entry adults $6, children $1. Proceeds from this year's raffle will go to Ronald McDonald House Newcastle.
Lake Macquarie Seniors Leisure and Lifestyle Expo 9am to 3pm, Morisset Showground.
Maitland Seniors Festival Special Comedy Bites and Lunch Delights 10.30am to 12.30pm, Maitland Town Hall. Entry $5.
Rainbow Storytime with Timberlina 11am, Newcastle Library.
Hunter Valley Holi Festival 11am to 4pm, New Gokula Hare Krishna Farm at Lewis Road, Millfield
A-League Women Newcastle Jets versus Melbourne Victory 4pm, No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle.
Seniors Festival: Clear the Pipes! Organ Recital with Violin 2pm, Newcastle Museum. David Drury and David Banney.
Avenue Q presented by Metropolitan Players 1.20pm and 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival 8.30am to 4pm, Rotary Park, Kurri Kurri.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Homemade & Handpicked Market 9am to 1pm, 4 Paterson Street, Hinton.
Super Street Sale - Cooranbong 8am to 3pm, 1, 7, 16, 24 and 28 Kennedy Close, Cooranbong.
The Sunday Muster Artisan Markets 9am to 2pm, 1 Weakleys Drive, Thornton.
Succulent, Cacti, Plant & Handmade Market 8.30am to 1pm, The Barracks, 17 Lindesay Street, East Maitland.
Native Bee Workshop 10am to 1pm, HMC Community Gardens, Waratah.
Hunter Arts Network Art Bazaar 10am to 3pm, Lambton Park.
Dumpling Making Workshop 12.30pm, Coco Monde, Cooks Hill.
Markets on the Green 3pm to 6pm, Club Lambton.
Evening Markets 5pm, Bernie's Bar, Newcastle.
NRL Round 3 Newcastle Knights versus Melbourne Storm 6pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Under the Awning II ft Chai Chester, Magpie Diaries, Georgia Mulligan, Skyscraper Stan and The Commission Flats 2pm, outside Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Great Southern Nights Street Party ft Trophy Eyes, Loons, Butterknife, Hey Astro!, Pit Saturday, 3pm to 8pm, Steel Street, Newcastle.
Live at The Levee Street Party ft Piper Butcher, Acacia Blue Saturday, 5.30pm to 9.30pm, The Levee, Maitland.
John Williamson Saturday, 8pm, Civic Theatre.
The Smith Street Band with The Pretty Littles Saturday, 7pm, King Street Newcastle.
Drapht Saturday, 8pm, King Street Warehouse.
Kirsty Lee Akers Saturday, 7.30pm, Weston Workers Club.
Hoodoo Gurus Saturday, 8pm, Bar on the Hill.
Bad//Dreems with Split System, Busted Head Racket Saturday, 8pm, The Hamilton Station Hotel.
The Good Old Days of Rock n Roll ft Little Pattie, Dinah Lee, Jade Hurley OAM, Lucky Starr, Digger Revell Sunday, 2pm, Performance Arts Culture Cessnock.
Great Southern Nights Street Party ft Sneaky Sound System, Hot Potato Band, Jump, Skyepaint, DJ K-Lee Sunday, 3pm, Steel Street, Newcastle.
Sound The Trumpet ft John Foster Sunday, 2.30pm, Christ Church Cathedral.
Ruby Fields Sunday, 4pm (all ages) and 8pm (18+), King Street Newcastle.
Newcastle Art Space Hunter Emerging Art Prize.
Fireshed Gallery Wollombi Style With Flow.
Lovett Gallery Railway Portraits, by Robert and Bruce Wheatley.
RJD Gallery Lambton Park Society of Artists Newcastle Inc Members' Exhibition.
LEDA Gallery Colours of Country, by Kulka Fahey.
Wester Gallery Ever and a Day.
Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) Gallery Parade, by Michael Bell.
Art Systems Wickham Print Run, by Newcastle Printmakers Workshop.
Back to Back Galleries Covered.
Watt Space Gallery Stories of Light, by Wh!P Collective.
University Gallery Exquisite Cadaver.
Straitjacket Scrambled. Laterality. Embedded.
The Lock-Up Mnemonic Vegetables, by Charlotte Haywood. Look around (it's not all roses), by Wanjun Carpenter. Saturday, Arts in the Yard, 10am to noon.
Newcastle Printmakers Workshop Industrial, Architectural and Urban Landscapes.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang First Class 23. A Closer Look - Australian Society of Miniature Art. Muse: Source of Inspiration.
Multi-Arts Pavilion MAP mima Screenscapes, by Rhys Cousins. It Isn't Always, Always, by Lina Buck.
SEEN@Swansea Little Horses Exhibition. Saturday, ART PLAY, 10am and 11am.
Hunter Wetlands Centre A Brush With Biodiversity, by Nick Gilles.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Elemental.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Touching and Turning. Small Museum. Find Me In The Flowers. Settled/Unsettled. Visual Weight.
