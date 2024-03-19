'Like getting in a car': Taking to the sky in a vintage military plane

Soaring high above Maitland farmland in a tiny 1930s plane might not be a typical day's work, but that's where I found myself on Tuesday morning.
Gearing up for Warbirds Over Scone's 40th aerobatic airshow, champion pilot Paul Bennet took me on a ride in a two-seated Piper Cub.
As a complete novice, I found it nerve-racking but not as hard as many would expect.
Mr Bennet is hoping to inspire the next generation of aviation fanatics.
He will take to the skies with historic military planes at Warbirds Over Scone's on March 23 and 24.
World War II era planes will soar above Scone Airport with stunt and aerobatic performances.
Mr Bennet said he was honoured to share his passion for aerobatic flying with iconic, restored warbirds.
"For me, it is like getting in a car and I love it," he said. "It's about looking after the air frame so they last over another 100 years."
Mr Bennet said restoring old military plans helped to preserve Australian history.
"The longer we can keep them [warbirds] going, it makes you remember the people who have fought for our freedom," he said.
"It's about honouring the people that lost their lives fighting for our country".
Australian aviation legend Col Pay started the airshow in 1983, restoring old military aircraft.
Mr Bennet is hoping to honour Mr Pay's legacy by putting a show that is "bigger and better than ever".
Mr Bennet said he had a favourite plane, the yellow Wolf Pitts Pro biplane, and his top moves were torque rolls, double hammerhead and forward flips.
"I worked hard to invent these moves, and it's nice to get to perform them regularly," he said.
The mayor of Upper Hunter Shire, Maurice Collison, said there would be something for everyone across the two-day spectacular.
Alongside plane aerobatics, there would be kids' amusement rides, food, display cars, helicopter rides and more.
Cr Collison said the event was fantastic for the local economy, bringing in roughly $2.5 million last year.
"It's probably a site you'll hardly ever see," he said.
The operations manager of Paul Bennet Airshows, Glenn Graham, said attendees could except some new acts this year including the Sea Fury plane, which had not flown for more than 10 years.
"We want to get people out from behind their flight simulators and actually into an airplane," Mr Graham said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.