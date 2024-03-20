Hunter Emerging Art Prize winner to be named on Friday

The winner of the Hunter Emerging Art Prize will be announced on Friday at 6pm the opening of an exhibition of work by the finalists at Newcastle Art Space in Tighes Hill.
"HEAP 2024 actively promotes participation, encourages experimentation, and shines a spotlight on the dynamic creative talent in the Hunter Region," Newcastle Art Space notes about the prize.
Last year's HEAP winner Aidan Gageler was selected as a finalist in the Ramsay Art Prize, a national contemporary prize for artists under 40 at the Art Gallery of South Australia.
The $5000 major prize this year has been provided by MacLeans Booksellers.
The other HEAP prizes in 2024 are: Painting Prize (sponsored by Steven's Conveyancing, $1000); Sculpture Prize (Sculptures at Scratchley, $1000); Experimental Prize (This is Not Art, $1000); PhotoMedia Prize (Frame Today, $1000); Ceramics Prize (The Clay Room, $600); Youth Prize (Squires Family, in Memory of Jody Robinson, $1000) and Exhibition People's Choice Award (Eckersley's Art Supplies, $100).
The judging panel is Bronte Naylor, Edwardo Milan and Matthew Watts.
The finalists are:
Ceramics Fiona Byczkov, Mahalia Leckner, Megan McGee, Olivia Hamilton, Raffi Butler.
Experimental Elizabeth McDonald, Kay Pittelkow, Leanne Swainson, Megan Farquhar, Paula Thistleton, Peter Parslow, Raffi Butler, Sandy Sanderson.
Painting Ash Campbell, Bernadette Trainor, Bianca Vern-Barnett, Claire Heise, Frances Johnston, Jessica Gilbert, Joshua Bettison, Julie Purdie, Kerri Papworth, Megan McGee, Nick Fintan, Xavier Lane.
Photomedia Alex Golden, Byron James Moffat Smith, Ella Grace Paterson, Julie Purdie, Kylie Nolan, Liam Beletich, Louise Faulkner.
Sculpture Amara Zenteno, Eddy Lou, Frances Dibley Loudon, Jaymie Maley, Jen Lanz, Laure de Vaugelas, Lavinia Coluccio, Lisa Morris-Pate, Samantha Walsh, Syann Sue Williams.
Works on Paper Anna Christie, Annette Tubnor, Dominic Warland, Emma Wilks, Hideaki Kobayashi, Indiana Marsden (2), Janice Hanicar (2), Lexie Worboys, Steve Lee, Svetlana Katelas.
The Hunter Emerging Art Prize will show at Newcastle Art Space until April 14.
