Stylish family residence in Dudley offers irresistable ocean allure

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Nestled in the heart of Dudley, just moments away from the shores of Dudley Beach, 9 Ashby Street beckons with enchanting allure.
Step inside to discover a haven of comfort and style, where four bedrooms offer sanctuary whilst multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces invite relaxation and entertainment.
Whether it's a lazy afternoon by the crystal-clear blue pool or a cozy evening indoors, every corner of this residence exudes warmth and hospitality, creating an idyllic retreat for the entire family to cherish.
A testament to coastal living at its finest, this two-storey brick abode capturies the essence of seaside tranquillity.
Highlights include a 680sqm slightly sloped block with stunning ocean views from kitchen, dining, living and outdoor deck.
Carefully thought out split-level floor plan.
Undercover entertaining area on the ground floor that flows out to the pool area.
Expansive crystal clear inground pool complemented by a spacious cabana.
Large carpeted lounge and rumpus on the ground floor.
Attached double car drive-through garage and workshop with ample storage areas.
Zoned for the popular Dudley Public School and Whitebridge High School and just a short one-minute drive to Dudley Beach, or a few minutes walk.
Also close to Whitebridge shops and cafes and Charlestown Square.
"This property will appeal to young families, those looking for dual family living or people seeking a coastal lifestyle," listing agent Peter Shiels from Shiels+Co Property said.
