Dumping Jackson Hastings is worth the gamble for Knights coach

Dumping Jackson Hastings this week was a ballsy move by Knights coach Adam O'Brien.
Ballsy, but the right call.
The easier option for the coach to get Jack Cogger into the run-on side in the halves for the Melbourne Storm game on Sunday after two lack-lustre defeats would have been to sacrifice five-eighth Tyson Gamble. That would have attracted less attention.
Instead, O'Brien made the tougher decision to relegate his more established senior playmaker, knowing full well the headlines, commentary and potential bushfires would follow.
Why Hastings then? Because, as we alluded to in this column last week when we highlighted the pressure the halfback was under heading into the Cowboys game last Saturday, his form just hasn't been good enough.
There is no question the serious ankle surgery he had in the off-season has been a factor in the way he has started the year. He has looked off the pace in the opening two games and his slow tempo and failure to regularly engage and square up the defence has meant there has been few attacking opportunities created out wide. His kicking has also suffered because of his leg issues.
O'Brien is banking on a quicker, busier Cogger opening up avenues for Kalyn Ponga and the likes of Bradman Best, who has hardly been sighted in the opening two games, to create some havoc in the Storm outside backs. Cogger's bigger kicking game will also help. Gamble, who hasn't been flash, can probably thank his enthusiasm and competitiveness for papering over some errors and missed tackles and saving him at Hastings' expense.
Given his controversial history, Hastings' reaction to being dropped will now be interesting. He still has another year to go on his contract, and next season he'll be one of the club's highest paid players. A positive response around the playing group, at training and in NSW Cup and getting some more confidence in his leg will quickly ensure the blowtorch is turned back on Cogger and Gamble should their combination fail to fire.
O'Brien's selection call will no doubt also be felt elsewhere within the squad.
It should put all players on notice.
Don't expect a decision any time soon about Dane Gagai's playing future at the Knights beyond this season.
The club is aware the off-contract veteran centre wants to go around again for at least one and maybe even a couple more years. But officials also know that at 33 and in his 14th season in the top grade, Gagai is highly unlikely to get any genuine interest from a rival NRL club. So they have the luxury of being able to sit back and wait.
In Gagai's favour is his great resilience. Remarkably, he has averaged almost 23 games a season for the past 11 years and there is nothing wrong with his form to start this season after a strong 2023. He's been among Newcastle's best in losses to the Raiders and Cowboys.
Also helping his cause are the injury dramas that have stalled promising young centre Krystian Mapapalangi's career. He was identified as a potential replacement down the track for Gagai more than 12 months ago but he can't stay on the field.
In the end, it may all boil down to Gagai's appetite. He's earning about $550,000 this season but if the Knights do pull the trigger on an extension, it will be a matter of how big a pay cut he's prepared to accept.
The weather [read humidity] in Townsville was a psychological no-go zone for Knights players to talk about prior to the clash against the Cowboys last Saturday.
It wasn't used as an excuse afterwards for the golden point loss either. But that doesn't mean players didn't suffer because of it and it really showed in their lack of energy in the latter stages and during golden point..
We're hearing veteran backrower Tyson Frizell lost close to 5kg, while many of his teammates shed more than 3kg.
Skipper Kalyn Ponga looked "cooked" during the post-game press conference, which might explain his lapse in concentration that led to a costly second half knock-on and also why he couldn't get across to cover the Chad Townsend grubber for Jeremiah Nanai's try that sent the game into golden point.
The team was at the airport the following morning ready to leave at 10.30am for the eight-hour trip home.
Rd 2- Knights v Cowboys: 3 Adam Elliott 2 Leo Thompson 1 Dane Gagai
Rd 1 - Knights v Raiders: 3 Dane Gagai 2 Greg Marzhew 1 Kai Pearce-Paul
Progress points: 4 Gagai 3 Elliott 2 Thompson, Marzhew 1 Pearce-Paul
