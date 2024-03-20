Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Paid parental leave costs may flow far beyond the bosses' hip pocket

By Letters to the Editor
March 21 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paid parental leave measures passed the Senate this week. Picture: Shutterstock
Paid parental leave measures passed the Senate this week. Picture: Shutterstock

Australia has increased the paid parental leave to 26 weeks by 2026. This will mean $882.75 per week and may apply to both parents depending on income. This may be wonderful for any government employee, but a disaster for small businesses who will have to employ more staff and pay for both employees.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.