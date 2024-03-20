Paid parental leave costs may flow far beyond the bosses' hip pocket

Australia has increased the paid parental leave to 26 weeks by 2026. This will mean $882.75 per week and may apply to both parents depending on income. This may be wonderful for any government employee, but a disaster for small businesses who will have to employ more staff and pay for both employees.
I believe the answer for small business is artificial intelligence (AI). There is a two-year period to change staff numbers and replace many with computers. The work from home employees, during COVID, have shown that many jobs could be done by the internet and will not be burdened by new legislation.
The new world of AI will arrive sooner than expected. School leavers would be well advised to get into computer science.
SONIA Hornery was a community support worker for my wife many years ago before going into parliament. Sonia worked for an organisation called Hunter Brain Injury Respite Options located at Elermore Vale. It provided respite for people with brain injuries to give their carers a break. Dealing with people with brain injury is difficult but Sonia was good at it.
Since then the service has been renamed as I Am Here and can now accept people with a range of disabilities. We now have two houses and have some people living permanently as supported independent living clients. Sonia has supported our service at every opportunity, unlike Newcastle council which just kept putting stumbling blocks in the way when we purchased a second house and had to modify it to accommodate disabled clients. I will back Sonia's credibility against anyone there.
AFTER being so hyped up after attending the Superstars concert at the Civic Theatre, I was appalled to watch 60 Minutes on television which showed explicit details of the murder of Celeste Manno.
I asked the question a couple of months ago (Short Takes, 4/5/23), is the crime problem we face, us letting our kids down, or, is our judicial system letting us down?
I really feel for our police force members who spend great effort and dedication in bringing these felons to justice, just to have our court judges deem them suitable for leniency in sentencing.
Sure, there has to be a reason for anyone taking another life, they could be very uncaring, selfish or criminally intent and the majority of those have no excuse for their actions.
IN reply to Geoff Black saying if Trump is re-elected as president "it will further divide America" ("Trump II is unthinkable", Letters 12/3), be aware that democratic politics is by definition, divisive. And do you think that if Biden is re-elected that won't divide America? Anti-Trump people warned back in 2016 that electing Trump would cause an exodus of Trump refugees from the US, including Madonna. There was no exodus in the Trump term and Madonna is still there.
Trump's first term actually ran pretty well with a strong economy, prosperity, high employment and no wars. That's unlike the Afghanistan debacle, Ukraine invasion, cost of living crisis, Gaza war and threats from China in Biden's term. Trump replaced two judges out of nine on the Supreme Court during his term - that's hardly stacking the court, is it?
No democratic institutions were overruled and his term ended democratically on the normal set dates of the American system. Democracy was never threatened even with the unarmed "disorganised" Capitol riot, as Geoff Black admits. There was never any insurrection. Many Americans may be feeling nostalgic for the Trump years as Biden stumbles his way through his presidency. All we Australians can do this election year is get out the popcorn, sit back and watch.
WHAT a surprise! Not only is the most ill-conceived form of taxation unequally applied, but apparently it is also also unfairly redistributed ("NSW ups fight for GST amid move to 'wellbeing' budget', Herald 19/3).
ALL agree that we need of high quality aged care services. Yet our NSW Government wants to close Wallsend Aged Care. The process was begun by the previous government but has been taken up with gusto by the current one. Why? Is it another case of short term monetary gain at the expense of long term loss for the community? Shame.
PAUL Scott's opinion piece ("It's a bit crook when a final parking spot's not a dead cert", Opinion 18/3), on afterlife solutions failed to mention human composting technology which turns a body into soil in 40 days. This method is already working in six American states. YouTube it, mate.
MERV Callister ("What if roles were reversed", Letters, 18/3), regardless of if it is Sam Kerr making an alleged remark or the police officer - to answer your question - who would we be talking about? It would always be the one committing the indiscretion. Nothing new here.
YES, Gwen Collis is on the mark. Ms Collis' letter to the editor ("Massive homes may play part in property pain", Letters, 18/3) asks why we need to build such giant houses. She is absolutely correct about material costs and the needs of young people. It is the home building companies that need to change. Surely they must realise the demand for low-cost housing is increasing, or do they just look at the profit margins - the more glamorous the home, the greater the profit. Well said, Gwen.
READERS and those interested in the footy have got to be puzzled by the events in Las Vegas when Spencer Leniu called Ezra Mam a monkey. Both are of dark-skinned appearance. While offensive, I can't see how it fits with the meaning of racism. If a white person used a similar term to a dark-skinned man, would they double the suspension?
City of Newcastle supported, rather than approved, an 858-lot residential subdivision proposed for Minmi.The development application is due to be determined by the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel next week.
