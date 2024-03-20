Players union to fight for Newcastle Jets' A-League survival

THE players union have backed the Newcastle Jets in their fight for survival, saying it would be "incomprehensible" for one of the A-League's foundation clubs to fold.
The Jets' future beyond this season is uncertain after talks stalled between prospective new owners, consortium FC32, and the Australian Professional Leagues (APL), the body that runs the A-League men's and women's competitions.
For the past three seasons, the Jets have been bankrolled by the chairmen of rival clubs, largely Sydney FC and Western Sydney, who want out. They officially put the club on the market in October.
APL chairman Stephen Conroy, speaking on Tuesday at the launch of the A-League All-stars games in Melbourne, indicated that Newcastle's future needed to be sorted within the next month to allow the league to plan for the 2024-25 season - and wouldn't rule out the possibility of the club folding if that didn't happen.
He dismissed the possibility of the APL, which took over the running of the A-Leagues from Football Australia four years ago, propping up the club.
"To prepare for next season, we need to know relatively soon whether this is going to be a club that is going to play next season or not," Conroy said. "Whether there's a new owner, or the existing owners, they've got to make some hard decisions."
Beau Busch, the co-chief executive of players union Australian Professional Footballers (APF) was stunned by the latest development.
"It is incomprehensible to the players that one of the A-League's foundation clubs could fold under the current club owners, who fought so hard for control of the competition," Busch told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday.
"As the players' union, we will do everything within our power to ensure the professional game in Newcastle not only survives but thrives."
The Jets are one of eight foundation A-League clubs and their history in the national league extends back to 1979.
They boast A-League men and women's programs, youth teams and are the only club to run academies for boys and girls.
The Jets contested the 2018 grand final in front of a full house at McDonald Jones Stadium, going down 1-0 to Melbourne Victory in controversial circumstances.
"Newcastle and the Hunter region has a long and proud history in Australian football," said APF co-chief executive Kathryn Gill, who was a foundation player for the Jets and is a former Matilda.
"Newcastle and the Hunter region has a long and proud history in Australian football.
"The men's A-League championship win of 2008, grand final appearance in 2018 and the region's consistent ability to produce players such as Cheryl Salisbury, Craig Johnston and Emily van Egmond illustrate its potential and importance.
"The question of a professional club in Newcastle is not 'if' but 'how'."
FC32 are reportedly partially backed by investment group Athletic Ventures with plans to build an extensive club portfolio.
They own Swiss second-tier club AC Bellinzona and have a share in Serie A side Salernitana.
The Newcastle Herald understands that FC32 has agreed on a sale price for the Jets and has plans to take the club forward.
However, the consortium is frustrated by a lack of clarity from the APL.
The main sticking point appears to be the annual financial distribution. Each franchise received $2 million in grants this season, which was cut from $2.3 million.
The APL is yet to confirm what the dispersal will be for the 2024-25 campaign.
Jets coach Rob Stanton remains optimistic that the ownership will be finalised.
"The potential owners want to know what the central financial distribution will be for next season," he said. "That is central to the business."
Stanton, who has been in regular contact with FC32, addressed the playing group on Wednesday
"My message to the players was that we have to focus on playing and what we have been doing," he said. "We need to keep the standards high.
"We can only control what we have been doing.
"At the end of the day, I believe the club will be here."
Stanton has a vision for the club and is desperate to continue the project.
"We should be building from the bottom up and making it sustainable for the future," Stanton said. "The club is the vehicle for developing players and people, and creating opportunities.
"That is what I have tried to do on the lowest of budgets and with the least resources.
"You need to have a flow of young kids coming through all the time. At the moment there are four or five in the next 18 months who should blossom. Then there will be another group come through after that.
"That will build the connection with the community. It mightn't buy you titles straight away, but it will in the future.
"We are trying to bring the vision to life. The potential new owners have a similar vision.
"You won't see results straight away. If you get it right, the club will be young, it will be vibrant, you can sell players, you can generate income and it becomes a really viable asset.
"You want to invest in facilities if possible. Then you have a sustainable product for generations to come.
"That is what we should be trying to do. Don't worry about winning the next title now. Worry about building something that will enable us to win for the next 30 years. develop people and opportunities. That should be the objective. The rest will come."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.