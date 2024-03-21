Is it wild to hope Wests might step in to save our Newcastle Jets?

TIME for Wests to step up ('Save our Jets: Newcastle united in fight for club's future', Newcastle Herald 21/3). Not that long ago, Wests saved the Knights from extinction with a very shrewd purchase of $1 with no incumbent debt. I doubt there are any more $1 bargains, but now it's time to save the Jets. Different shaped ball, same principle.
There is little doubt in Australia that we are regulated highly across financial operations business etc and social systems. I have had the privilege of travelling across many different countries with many different systems to live under.
In Australia, our pollies seem driven to establishing a new regulation in regard to any event that catches the attention of the media. Once regulation has reached a level to provide reasonable safeguards, in my view, further regulation only increases the risk of dulling our attention away from life's road, which is sometimes very difficult.
It would be worthwhile going to education self-awareness programs to help communities, instead of this endless avalanche of bureaucratic regulation that is starting to strangle Australia socially and financially.
THE one-sided reporting of the conflict, including the latest letter from Barry Swan, is becoming tiresome ("We should do more on Gaza front", Letters, 18/3).
After being driven from their homelands a couple of thousand years ago, the Jewish people were persecuted everywhere they went. The final straw was the Holocaust after which it was decided to set up the state of Israel so they would have somewhere to be safe. Around the same time, the state of Pakistan was created out of India because, just as the Muslims and Jews struggled to co-exist, so did the Hindus and Muslims.
I believe proposals to have a two-state solution to the Palestinian problem over the years have always been rejected by the Palestinians, not Israel. The reason Israel has occupied the West Bank and Gaza since 1967 was because that was where the Arabs launched their attack to drive Israel out of existence. Israel occupied those territories to ensure that wouldn't be happening again, but it seems they dropped the ball on Gaza. The result was October 7. I doubt they will make that mistake again.
Civilians have been killed in Gaza in the same way they have been killed in every other conflict since time began. This is the only one where we get a running total every day.
IF Chris Bowen reckons nuclear power generation is too costly for Australia, then he should have no problems in lifting the ban on its use, which he could do in one sitting of parliament as the Coalition would support such a move.
Let's be clear: Labor's opposition to nuclear is based more on keeping the Greens on side as their preference votes are crucial. However, my understanding is that nuclear power plants are cheap to run with a lifespan at least four times that of wind or solar farms. We have abundant reserves of uranium, which overseas countries use to produce electricity.
At the COP28 climate talks in 2023, the final agreement called for accelerating the deployment of low-emissions technologies, including nuclear energy. Even the so-called peak body on climate change recognises the importance of nuclear energy in achieving their net zero aspirations. What does Mr Bowen know that all the so-called experts at COP don't?
While more and more Australian men, women and children are being forced to sleep in tents, cars and anywhere else that'll protect them from the elements, the federal government is allowing immigration (over half a million last year) to stream into our beautiful country.
I've read and heard much about this influx of humanity propping up the economy, but it does bugger all to assist Australia's already stretched infrastructure, hospitals, schools etc. What is the federal government thinking?
Here's a novel idea; how about immigration numbers being kept in sync with available infrastructure?
Here's another one they may have missed; how about the federal government making Australia's present population a priority before even remotely considering higher levels of immigration?
REGARDING publicity over Latrell Mitchell's expletive interview ('Be respectful: NRL stars warned after Latrell interview', Herald 16/3), I have no problem with NRL boss Andrew Abdo's decision not to proceed with any sanctions. He says he is comfortable with his decision, and that is fine. The only thing I would add is that he has now set the standard for player interviews, and I would hope that he uses the same standard on any future decisions as the NRL has certainly not in the past.
"PLAYERS are only human, they'll make mistakes from time to time". So goes Andrew Abdo's justification for Latrell Mitchell's uncontrolled rant during a post-game interview ('No special treatment for Latrell in swearing saga: Abdo', Herald 19/3). Why wasn't Spencer Leniu given the same kind of latitude? He gets an eight-week suspension for a nasty slip of the tongue, but Mitchell gets counselling.
HOW good was Monday's paper? Mountain biking story on front page, surfing on the back page and not a picture of the Knights anywhere. Keep up the good work.
YET another letter supporting Palestine ("We should do more on Gaza front", Letters, 18/3). When will these people take some ownership and blame HAMAS for starting this terrible mess? I'm pretty sure if I punched Mike Tyson in the face I'd get a response I wouldn't like, and deservedly so.
The seat at bus stop 229861, at Lorna Street opposite Angus Avenue, in Waratah West, has rotted and fallen apart over months. It is not only useless but dangerous. I am wondering if we will have to wait until the contract to run Newcastle buses is up for renewal for a fix?
To offer a contribution: email letters@newcastleherald.com.au or send a text message to 0427 154 176 (include name and suburb). Letters should be fewer than 200 words. Short Takes should be fewer than 50 words. Correspondence may be edited in any form.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.