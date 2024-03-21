Newcastle Herald
Letters

Is it wild to hope Wests might step in to save our Newcastle Jets?

By Letters to the Editor
March 22 2024 - 4:00am
Knights and Wests boss Phil Gardner. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
TIME for Wests to step up ('Save our Jets: Newcastle united in fight for club's future', Newcastle Herald 21/3). Not that long ago, Wests saved the Knights from extinction with a very shrewd purchase of $1 with no incumbent debt. I doubt there are any more $1 bargains, but now it's time to save the Jets. Different shaped ball, same principle.

