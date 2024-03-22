Our life-saving aerial services deserve a better deal from governments

NOW that a billion dollars has been taken away from NSW in GST payments, one can only assume cuts in spending on projects. I don't mean Sydney. They don't have to worry. A new airport, a new and expanded tram service to the west and a new powerhouse museum. Just to name a few. I don't think we here in Newcastle need to worry. We don't have anything going on to cancel. I guess that means our local politicians won't face criticism for any cancelled projects. Our people need to do much more to secure a better share of revenue for our city.