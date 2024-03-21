Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Expelled - Blake Keating thrown out of Newcastle Liberal Party branch

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 21 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Keating arrives at Wednesday night's branch meeting where he was expelled. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
Blake Keating arrives at Wednesday night's branch meeting where he was expelled. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

Liberal conservative Blake Keating has been expelled from the party's Newcastle branch by a majority of 29 votes to nine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.