How is Peter Dutton missing the message on the nuclear front?

I HAVE to agree with Peter Devey ("We've got no say in US presidency", Letters, 21/3), Australians have no say in who becomes the next president of the USA. We can only hope our choice gets elected, but it seems some Australians are of the view that Australian governments at all levels have amazing international powers. The protests at the NSW parliament about the conflict and atrocities happening in Palestine are well out of the control of both our state and federal governments. It is good for Australians to have concerns about what is happening around the world, and to display their concern, but it doesn't matter; governments in Australia can't change what is happening.