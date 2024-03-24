Newcastle Herald
Letters

How is Peter Dutton missing the message on the nuclear front?

By Letters to the Editor
March 25 2024 - 4:00am
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.
IT is hard to know what it will take for Peter Dutton to get the message on nuclear power. It seems that not only has he not consulted with residents living near the old Liddell coal-fired power station about building a nuclear power plant there, but its owner AGL has other plans wanting to transform the site into a "clean energy hub" ("AGL says no to nuclear power station at Liddell site", Newcastle Herald 16/3).

