'Our nation honours him': PM's tribute to Lance Corporal Jack Fitzgibbon

SILENCE descended over parliament and tears fell as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made an emotional tribute to Lance Corporal Jack Fitzgibbon on Thursday.
His funeral on Monday brought Cessnock to a standstill as dignitaries, loved ones, soldiers and footy mates gathered to farewell a much-loved "larrikin".
Mr Albanese made a condolence motion in federal parliament as Lance Corporal Fitzgibbon's parents, sisters and partner watched on.
"From the day he enlisted in 2014, Jack was proudly part of something bigger than himself," Mr Albanese said.
"The accident that took Jack away ... is a harsh reminder that there are no easy days for those that defend our nation.
"What they do is crucial to everything we hold dear as a nation and as a people."
Lance Corporal Fitzgibbon became a special forces solider in 2020, completing some of the most challenging tests and courses in the ADF.
"Our nation thanks Jack, our nation honours Jack," Mr Albanese said.
"He made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his country."
Mr Albanese attended Lance Corporal Fitzgibbon's funeral at St Joseph's Catholic Church on Monday.
"It was a marvellous send-off from a family, from a defence force, from a community, and from a nation that is proud of Jack Fitzgibbon," he said.
Mr Albanese said he had known former Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon since the 1980s, and said he held all of his family, his mates, and those who served alongside him in the 2nd Commando Regiment "in an embrace of our hearts".
"This is tough. But to all who loved him, and to all who served with him, to all who have joined us here in the public gallery to honour him, may your hearts flow with his memory," Mr Albanese said.
"May Jack Fitzgibbon rest in peace."
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton told parliament Lance Corporal Fitzgibbon had served his country with pride.
"Because of Jack's values, choices and deeds, today we honour an honourable man who lived an honourable life," he said.
"Greater than the national loss is the profoundly personal loss.
"In Jack Fitzgibbon and his family, we see and we know the very best of Australia."
Australia's defence minister Richard Marles said Lance Corporal Fitzgibbon, who was 33 years old, had carried out more than 100 jumps, including 95 military free-fall.
But, he said while the numbers were important, they didn't tell the full story.
"We also heard Jack described as a fun-loving larrikin who was full of life - a young man with a captivating, cheeky smile," he said.
"For everyone who has died wearing our nation's uniform, there is a grieving family, there are grieving friends, there is a grieving community."
Shadow minister Andrew Hastie, who also served in the ADF, paid tribute to Lance Corporal Fitzgibbon and said military parachuting was one of the most specialised and demanding capabilities - but it was dangerous work.
A moment of silence then brought parliament to a stop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.