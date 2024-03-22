Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Systemic failure': Hunter New England has highest suicide numbers in NSW

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
March 23 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WARNING: Indigenous people are advised that this story contains images and the name of a deceased person.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.