'Systemic failure': Hunter New England has highest suicide numbers in NSW

WARNING: Indigenous people are advised that this story contains images and the name of a deceased person.
The Hunter New England health district recorded the most suicides in NSW over a decade, sparking calls for the government to fund an urgent prevention program.
The district recorded 1331 suicides from 2012 to 2021, health data shows.
The next highest was South Eastern Sydney [888], South Western Sydney [786], Northern Sydney [730] and Western Sydney [711].
A psychologist, who would not be named for fear of repercussions against clients, said the data amounted to a "systemic failure" in the Hunter.
"I could tell you many stories of people being failed by the system," the psychologist said.
Merewether's Kelly Kay, whose son Kahi Simon took his life last October at age 20, said the figures were "shocking".
"It shows our area urgently needs more funding and attention to reduce the number of deaths," Ms Kay said.
Ms Kay and Kahi's step mum Katrina Mason believe the Hunter should be the first district selected for any new suicide prevention programs.
"And programs for early intervention for young people," Miss Mason said.
NSW Mental Health Minister Rose Jackson said the data was "heartbreaking and paints a clear picture of the need for increased mental health support".
"We know we need to do more when it comes to protecting the mental health of our people in NSW, particularly when it involves our youth," Ms Jackson said.
"That's why we're looking at various ways to adequately meet the mental health needs of our vulnerable communities."
Ms Jackson added that the government was "looking at how we can potentially reorient mental health funding to help prevent people from requiring hospital care".
"In the lead up to the budget, I will continue to advocate for more funding to help bolster access to crucial services," she said.
NSW Shadow Minister for Mental Health Robyn Preston said the "pattern of suicide in Hunter New England is extremely concerning".
"I have been meeting with mental health professionals and advocacy organisations," Ms Preston said.
"They have all been telling me about the heavy demand on the health system and strain on staff trying to care for vulnerable patients.
"I will be holding the Minns government to account to provide adequately funded and resourced mental health care across all of NSW."
A Hunter New England Health spokesperson said it was "difficult to identify what contributes to changes in suicide rates at a community level".
The spokesperson said suicide had "multifactorial causes".
"Throughout Australia, suicide rates are highest in rural and remote areas, intermediate in regional areas and lower in major cities.
"Understanding the causes of higher suicide rates in regional and rural Australia is a critical priority."
Regional and rural areas had the highest suicide rates per 100,000 people among the state's 14 health districts in 2021.
The highest was Mid North Coast [23.1], followed by Northern NSW [21], Murrumbidgee [20.5], Western NSW [18.4], Southern NSW [17], Hunter New England [14] and Central Coast [12.9].
The NSW rate was 10.5 and the national rate 12.3.
The Hunter New England Health spokesperson said it was "committed to continuing to work towards reducing suicides in our region".
It aimed to ensure that "all mental health clients receive the most timely and appropriate care and management".
Dr Amanda Cohn, chair of a parliamentary inquiry into mental health care in NSW, is seeking transparency on mental funding per capita by local health district.
Dr Cohn and the Black Dog Institute have called for a gap analysis on this matter.
This would compare estimated demand for services, based on demographic data, to funding and the workforce for each local health district.
She said this existed in Victoria and Queensland.
Dr Cohn believed this data should be categorised by local health district and "aggregated at a state level so there is state oversight".
She highlighted that "the last NSW budget had no new spending on mental health services".
The inquiry had received "a significant volume of evidence" about the funding gap for mental health services.
"Mental health accounts for over 13 per cent of the total burden of disease in NSW," Dr Cohn said.
However, investment in mental health care was "less than 7 per cent of the state's total health budget".
She said NSW spent the least per capita on mental health services, "compared to all other jurisdictions".
"Spending on specialised mental health services per capita has gone backwards since 2016-17."
She acknowledged that it was "the previous government that got us into this mess", but said it was now the Minns government's responsibility to fix.
"It will require a significant level of investment to turn around, and peak mental health bodies are calling for new and innovative revenue streams."
In a submission to the inquiry, the Black Dog Institute said "patients are driving from Newcastle to Sydney" for psychiatric treatment.
They were doing so after trying to get a local appointment "for more than six months".
The institute last week launched its "Fully Fund Mental Health in NSW" campaign.
Coinciding with that, the Newcastle Herald reported on the suicide of Stockton's Kahi Simon.
His mum and the institute have both called for 24/7 safe havens for people in crisis.
Newcastle's Safe Haven is open only three days a week for five hours a day.
Ms Jackson said safe havens were "an important part of community care".
"We are aware of the variability of the hours of operation," she said.
"We know people do not choose when they need support and will continue to investigate ways to provide the community with additional support."
Ms Kay said her son needed a safe haven when he came out of a 10-day stint in Taree Hospital's mental health inpatient unit, after a failed suicide attempt.
He took his life five days after being discharged from the hospital.
He wanted to return to the hospital for more treatment, but was told to "go to the Mater in Newcastle - you can't come back here".
However, suicidal people can be turned away from the Mater if they haven't made an attempt on their life.
Health data showed the Mater had 844 "acute mental health episodes of care" in the "mental health intensive care unit" in the last quarter of 2023.
This was the highest figure among the state's hospitals, which the data showed was a common occurrence for the Mater.
The Herald was told that suicidal people turned away from the Mater had later received weeks of care in Sydney for the same condition, until well enough to go home.
The institute's submission said a quarter of people in NSW live outside major cities, but "this huge portion of the population face increased barriers to accessing mental health care".
It added that "91 per cent of psychiatrists in NSW have their main practice in a major city".
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
